House of Ruth gets more funding to assist victims of domestic violence

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Dothan’s House of Ruth is one of 18 nonprofit agencies statewide to receive quarterly allocations for the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund.
The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 to help the agencies provide shelter and other services to domestic violence victims and their families. The funds are derived from a fee on marriage licenses.
“This is a bill I supported as lieutenant governor and one I continue to support today,” Ivey said. “The trust fund monies provide additional resources to these agencies to provide safe shelter for victims who are fleeing from violent or potentially violent situations and to help those victims rebuild their lives.”
The Alabama Office of Prosecution Services, which makes a prosecutor available and provides technical services in domestic violence cases, was granted $80,000 to support its services and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which is made up of domestic violence agencies, was awarded $114,723.
All other 16 agencies will be allocated funds quarterly.
Appropriations to each agency are determined by several factors including population of their service area and the number of domestic violence occurrences within those service areas. In 2021, a total of $1.7 million was distributed to the agencies.
House of Ruth serves victims of Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Covington, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston, and Pike counties.
The trust fund program is administered by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs.
“Gov. Ivey realizes and appreciates the role these agencies play in helping individuals and families in dire circumstances,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said. “ADECA is pleased to join with the governor and these agencies in providing safe haven for these victims and giving them hope for the future.”
House of Ruth was also one of eight agencies statewide to receive a grant from funds made available by the U.S. Department of Justice and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and administered by ADECA.
House of Ruth was awarded $456,720 to provide emergency shelter, advocacy, support groups, and other assistance to victims in its service area.
“Domestic violence is a crime that inflicts physical and emotional abuse with long-ranging effects, so victims need access to professional help to begin the recovery process,” Ivey said. “I commend these organizations for providing compassionate assistance to victims at a time they need it the most and for offering domestic-violence education and prevention programs.”
“With the proper support, those who have unfortunately been victimized by domestic violence can begin taking steps to a brighter and more hopeful future,” Boswell said. “ADECA joins Gov. Ivey in support of these organizations and their important work in communities across Alabama.”
ADECA administers a wide range of programs that support law enforcement, victim services, economic development, broadband expansion, water resources management, energy conservation, and recreation.