House of Ruth gets more funding to assist victims of domestic violence

Gov. Kay Ivey announced that Dothan’s House of Ruth is one of 18 nonprofit agencies statewide to receive quarterly allocations for the state’s Domestic Violence Trust Fund.

The trust fund was created by the Alabama Legislature in 2015 to help the agencies provide shelter and other services to domestic violence victims and their families. The funds are derived from a fee on marriage licenses.

“This is a bill I supported as lieutenant governor and one I continue to support today,” Ivey said. “The trust fund monies provide additional resources to these agencies to provide safe shelter for victims who are fleeing from violent or potentially violent situations and to help those victims rebuild their lives.”

The Alabama Office of Prosecution Services, which makes a prosecutor available and provides technical services in domestic violence cases, was granted $80,000 to support its services and the Alabama Coalition Against Domestic Violence, which is made up of domestic violence agencies, was awarded $114,723.

All other 16 agencies will be allocated funds quarterly.