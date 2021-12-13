Houston County approves probate judge pay increase

Houston County’s probate judge will earn as much as a district judge under local legislation approved by the Houston County Commission on Monday.
“As you’re probably aware, the state legislature set forth a pay structure in 2000 as part of the omnibus pay bill,” Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport said. “That bill still largely dictates the salary for probate judges; however, I would venture to say most counties have deviated from that in one form or the other.”
Currently, the probate judge earns $115,000 and the local legislation would increase it to $139,000 to match what a district judge in the area earns.
Commissioners took similar action in November to increase the pay for the Houston County sheriff so that the elected office will pay an income commensurate to counties with departments of similar size.
Davenport said in counties where the probate judge’s education experience requirements are the same as Houston County, which now requires the probate judge be an attorney, the salary of the probate judge is the same as the salary of the district judge.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the pay increase would help attract competent lawyers to seek the office in the future. Davenport agreed.
“I have jokingly said I want to be the last bottom-rung lawyer to hold this position,” Davenport said. “I want the compensation to be such that quality lawyers will want to seek this office.”
Commissioners unanimously approved the request and the local legislation now has to be advertised.
In other business, Monday:
- Commissioners awarded a bid for the lease of 40 acres of cultivatable farm land located within the county’s distribution park on State Line Road. The county will lease the farm land for five years at $60 an acre. Language in the lease allows the county to terminate the lease with a notice of 30 days.
- The commission approved a request from the Houston County Probate Office to lease a storage facility to house election equipment, which has been stored at the Houston County Farm Center. The storage facility will cost $4,000 a month with the money paid by the probate office. The commission had to approve the lease for insurance purposes.
- Commissioners also designated Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert as the program director for projects funded with the county’s American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds and approved several resolutions regarding those funds – an agreement to participate in a joint bidding program, using funds for direct administrative personnel costs, and to reimburse the county for expenses paid toward COVID-19 related leave.