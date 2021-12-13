Houston County approves probate judge pay increase

“I have jokingly said I want to be the last bottom-rung lawyer to hold this position,” Davenport said. “I want the compensation to be such that quality lawyers will want to seek this office.”

Commissioners unanimously approved the request and the local legislation now has to be advertised.

In other business, Monday:

- Commissioners awarded a bid for the lease of 40 acres of cultivatable farm land located within the county’s distribution park on State Line Road. The county will lease the farm land for five years at $60 an acre. Language in the lease allows the county to terminate the lease with a notice of 30 days.

- The commission approved a request from the Houston County Probate Office to lease a storage facility to house election equipment, which has been stored at the Houston County Farm Center. The storage facility will cost $4,000 a month with the money paid by the probate office. The commission had to approve the lease for insurance purposes.

- Commissioners also designated Chief Administrative Officer Peter Covert as the program director for projects funded with the county’s American Rescue Plan Act recovery funds and approved several resolutions regarding those funds – an agreement to participate in a joint bidding program, using funds for direct administrative personnel costs, and to reimburse the county for expenses paid toward COVID-19 related leave.

