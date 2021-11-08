Houston County asks for draft legislation on health care authority changes

The resolution, read aloud by Chairman Mark Culver, states that while the commission “recognizes the sacrifices and difficult decisions” faced by members of the Houston County Health Care Authority, it appears the authority is “resistant to change” in their membership. Along with seeking a draft of a local constitutional amendment, the resolution states that the county commission will take necessary steps to prevent any single commissioner from appointing someone believed not to have the hospital’s best interest at heart.

The health care authority’s appointment process is established in its articles of incorporation. Every two years, a nominating committee presents each district county commissioner with three names for their district along with a recommendation. County commissioners are to select someone from those three names and then the entire commission votes on the appointments.

Herring, who has still not made his latest appointment, has argued that the process keeps commissioners from truly appointing who they want to appoint.

The county commission appoints 12 of the authority’s 13 members. Each of the four district commissioners appoints three authority members, but the chairman does not make appointments. The president of the hospital’s medical staff also serves on the authority.