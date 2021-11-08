Houston County asks for draft legislation on health care authority changes

The Houston County Commission is asking for legislation to be drafted to change how appointments are made to the Houston County Health Care Authority.
The vote to move forward with such an effort was not unanimous, however.
A resolution passed 2-1 Monday to request Houston County’s legislative delegation and the county’s attorney to prepare legislation for a local constitutional amendment that could ultimately change the current appointment process for the health care authority. Commissioners Ricky Herring and Brandon Shoupe voted in support of the resolution.
The Houston County Health Care Authority governs Southeast Health.
The resolution is simply asking for legislation to be drafted. The county commission will still have to vote on the draft, and as a local constitutional amendment, the matter would be voted on statewide.
“The people need the opportunity to vote and decide who it is that is going to have that appointment,” Herring said after Monday’s meeting.
District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield wanted to delay the resolution vote until all members of the commission were present. District 1 Commissioner Curtis Harvey was out of town and not at Monday’s meeting. Sinquefield’s motion did not receive a second, and when it came time to vote on Herring’s motion, Sinquefield voted against it.
The resolution, read aloud by Chairman Mark Culver, states that while the commission “recognizes the sacrifices and difficult decisions” faced by members of the Houston County Health Care Authority, it appears the authority is “resistant to change” in their membership. Along with seeking a draft of a local constitutional amendment, the resolution states that the county commission will take necessary steps to prevent any single commissioner from appointing someone believed not to have the hospital’s best interest at heart.
The health care authority’s appointment process is established in its articles of incorporation. Every two years, a nominating committee presents each district county commissioner with three names for their district along with a recommendation. County commissioners are to select someone from those three names and then the entire commission votes on the appointments.
Herring, who has still not made his latest appointment, has argued that the process keeps commissioners from truly appointing who they want to appoint.
The county commission appoints 12 of the authority’s 13 members. Each of the four district commissioners appoints three authority members, but the chairman does not make appointments. The president of the hospital’s medical staff also serves on the authority.
Herring wants to appoint former Enterprise city clerk Steve Hicks, a Dothan native who is currently the city manager in Donalsonville, Georgia. Hicks’ name, however, was not included among the names presented to Herring for consideration; instead, the incumbent authority member was recommended for reappointment. Herring said he has still not received a good reason for why he can’t appoint Hicks.
“I think that being that hospital started with taxpayer money and it still continues to get taxpayer money, that the public needs to have a say so,” Herring said. “We should be their say so being the commissioners – that’s the way it’s set up. However, the (authority) can stop you from doing that. They can stop you from appointing somebody or even making a recommendation if they don’t want it… That’s where the checks and balances are messed up.”
In other business, Monday:
- Commissioners approved local legislation that would increase the Houston County sheriff’s compensation from $102,000 to $120,000. The increase is intended to bring the pay for the elected sheriff’s position into line with counties with sheriff’s departments similar in size. Because the sheriff is elected, compensation is set by the state. A county personnel analysis showed the compensation falls below similar-sized departments where sheriffs earn between $115,000 and $130,000, according to information shared during the commission’s administrative meeting last week. The local legislation will be advertised prior to consideration by the Alabama Legislature.
- The commission approved a preliminary plat for Ryma Oaks subdivision to be located on National Road.
- Commissioners also approved a three-year agreement with Troy Bank & Trust for the deposit of county funds. The agreement will extend from Jan. 1, 2022, to Dec. 31, 2024.
- District 4 Commissioner Brandon Shoupe announced he will hold a town hall Thursday at 6 p.m. at Hardy’s Family Restaurant, located at 14750 U.S. Highway 84 in Wicksburg. Shoupe, who is running for commission chairman, said three candidates for the district commission seat he currently holds will be at the town hall.
