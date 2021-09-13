Houston County budget includes additional pay bump for employees

Commission Chairman Mark Culver said while the 2022 budget is higher than past budgets, he expects the county to return to normal operating expenses next year. The county was cautious in budgeting one-time money for things that needed long-term revenue, he said.

“There’s not any doubt there are areas that we need additional staffing,” Culver said. “But until we can figure out exactly where we’re going to level out and how changes both that we are working on and other entities are working on affect our staffing, we didn’t feel comfortable adding those expenses, knowing that budget you just looked at is going to be significantly less than it is now this time next year.”

Culver said he was glad employees will get the remainder of their pay raise. And he hopes it will better position the county to attract potential employees to fill open positions.

The additional 1.5% pay increase will bring the total cost-of-living adjustment for employees this calendar year to 5.8%. The commission previously approved a 4.3% increase that went into effect in July.

“I think our employees deserve that in order to stay in step with the cost of living,” Culver said