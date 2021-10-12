Houston County commission grapples with health care authority appointments

Two members of health care authority that governs Southeast Health were not reappointed during Tuesday’s meeting of the Houston County Commission.

One of those appointments, however, is expected to come back up for consideration at the next county commission meeting.

County commissioners were asked to approve four district appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority. While such appointments have been approved with one vote in the past, the commission opted to consider each of the four district appointments separately after District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring expressed concerns about the appointment process during last week’s administrative meeting.

District 1 Commissioner Curtis Harvey was absent Tuesday so the recommended reappointment of retired Dothan principal James Kelley for District 1 will likely come up at the next commission meeting when Harvey can express how he wants to proceed with the appointment. The appointment received a motion but no second on Tuesday.

The appointment of a District 3 authority member may take more time to sort out.

“At this time I’m not going to make an appointment,” Herring said when it came time for the District 3 appointment.