Houston County Commission makes new appointments to health care authority

Nominations sent to the county commission by the health care authority did not include the name of Herring’s preferred appointment for District 3 – Hicks, a former Enterprise city clerk and current city manager in Donalsonville, Georgia. In response, Herring did not make his appointment, and Shepard – who the authority had recommended be reappointed for District 3 – has continued to serve per the authority’s rules. The other three district commissioners made their appointments.

Herring called the process unfair as commissioners were not allowed to appoint who they truly wanted to appoint but were expected to appoint the authority’s recommended nominee.

As the county’s largest employer, Southeast Health is too important for the county commission to not be more involved, Herring said.

The Houston County Health Care Authority is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.

Herring said he believes both Hicks and Browning will do what is right for the hospital, the county and the region while also looking out for the best interest of patients and employees of Southeast Health.