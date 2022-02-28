Houston County Commission makes new appointments to health care authority

The Houston County Health Care Authority has two new members based on action taken Monday by the county commission.
The Houston County Commission approved the appointments following motions by District 3 Commissioner Ricky Herring. Steve Hicks will fill the unexpired term of Taylor Knight, who resigned from the authority board two weeks ago, and William Browning will fill the expired term held by Lance Shepard. Both appointments are for District 3.
Herring said he hopes the appointments put an end to the ongoing dispute.
“I just think it’s time for new faces,” Herring said following Monday’s meeting. “I think you get in there and you’re in there so long, and I really don’t think it’s one of those appointments that you should be able to stay for more than two terms.”
It’s expected that local legislation that would have allowed county commissioners to make appointments regardless of health care authority nominations will not move forward in the state Senate where it has been awaiting action since passing the Alabama House of Representatives.
The controversy over appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Southeast Health, began in October when a round of appointments came before the county commission.
Nominations sent to the county commission by the health care authority did not include the name of Herring’s preferred appointment for District 3 – Hicks, a former Enterprise city clerk and current city manager in Donalsonville, Georgia. In response, Herring did not make his appointment, and Shepard – who the authority had recommended be reappointed for District 3 – has continued to serve per the authority’s rules. The other three district commissioners made their appointments.
Herring called the process unfair as commissioners were not allowed to appoint who they truly wanted to appoint but were expected to appoint the authority’s recommended nominee.
As the county’s largest employer, Southeast Health is too important for the county commission to not be more involved, Herring said.
The Houston County Health Care Authority is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.
Herring said he believes both Hicks and Browning will do what is right for the hospital, the county and the region while also looking out for the best interest of patients and employees of Southeast Health.
The authority appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.
While the authority makes recommended appointments from the nominations, county commissioners can choose any of the three nominees submitted for their particular district. Browning was among the original nominations back in October.
Herring submitted recommendations to improve communication to the health care authority’s attorney. Among those suggestions were that county commissioners be notified when the process begins and that meetings take place between the district commissioners and the district authority members serving on the nominating committee.
“We need to do a better job of communicating and making sure we’re all part of that process, even from Day One,” Herring said.
In other business, Monday:
- Commissioners approved a request from the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and industrial development board for county road and bridge crews to do site work in Sam Houston Industrial Park to prepare for construction of a 100,000-square-foot speculative building. The site work will take about six to eight weeks to complete.
- The commission approved an agreement between the Houston County Revenue Commissioner and the Atlantic Group LLC for aerial photography of the county.
- County commissioners also approved three resolutions for Metropolitan Planning Organization projects to resurface Taylor Road, Campbellton Highway, and South Broadway Road.
