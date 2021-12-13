Houston County Commission moves ahead with farm center sale

While the sale price was not divulged, the county’s asking price is $2.5 million. Due to criticism of the sale and the desire by many to keep the farm center arena standing, commissioners agreed to consider such purchase offers until Monday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.

“If anybody wants to come forward between now and then with a proposal that would keep it as it is, then we would entertain that,” Culver said.

Commissioners said the county spends about $200,000 a year just to maintain the farm center property, which is a total of 40 acres and includes multiple buildings other than the curved-shape arena. The sale, they said, means something more valuable for the community could be developed in its place – a national retail development on the front side with some mixed-use and residential developments on the back side of the property has been mentioned.

Commissioners faced backlash when news of the possible sale came out last week. Many people were caught by surprise that the farm center was even for sale.

Residents who spoke against the sale at Monday’s meeting pointed to the lack of transparency by the county regarding the sale. Several asked commissioners to postpone the sale.