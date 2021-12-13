Houston County Commission moves ahead with farm center sale

The Houston County Farm Center holds a lot of memories. Not even county commissioners could argue with that.
County Commissioner Doug Sinquefield caught his first greased pig at the farm center. Commissioner Ricky Herring saw Garth Brooks there and too many professional wrestling matches to count.
“I think all of us who have been here all of our lives have mostly positive memories of going out there,” Commission Chairman Mark Culver said. “I remember when I was a senior in high school, I saw Lynyrd Skynyrd out there and it was one of the best moments of my life. We all have memories of that facility. That doesn’t make it a historic facility; that makes it a memorable facility, and there’s a difference. It’s engrained in all of our memories of growing up and life and the things we’ve done.”
But Houston County Commissioners are moving forward with an agreement to sell the Houston County Farm Center to a Florida developer unless someone comes up in the next week with an offer to keep the facility intact.
During their Monday meeting, commissioners voted 3-1 to enter into a purchase and sale agreement with Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions in Florida. Herring voted against the matter, citing the transparency concerns among residents.
While the sale price was not divulged, the county’s asking price is $2.5 million. Due to criticism of the sale and the desire by many to keep the farm center arena standing, commissioners agreed to consider such purchase offers until Monday, Dec. 20, at 5 p.m.
“If anybody wants to come forward between now and then with a proposal that would keep it as it is, then we would entertain that,” Culver said.
Commissioners said the county spends about $200,000 a year just to maintain the farm center property, which is a total of 40 acres and includes multiple buildings other than the curved-shape arena. The sale, they said, means something more valuable for the community could be developed in its place – a national retail development on the front side with some mixed-use and residential developments on the back side of the property has been mentioned.
Commissioners faced backlash when news of the possible sale came out last week. Many people were caught by surprise that the farm center was even for sale.
Residents who spoke against the sale at Monday’s meeting pointed to the lack of transparency by the county regarding the sale. Several asked commissioners to postpone the sale.
Commissioners, however, said the idea of selling the farm center had been discussed during public budget meetings held in 2020, and local real estate agents had been bringing potential buyers to the property for more than a year. Still, there has been no “For Sale” sign on the property and the property has not been listed with a real estate company.
Local real estate auctioneer Bobby Lewis said the county had not been fair in giving all local Realtors, who will earn a commission off the sale, a chance to bring buyers in.
“I learned last Thursday that this was for sale,” Lewis said.
Register Realty in Dothan is representing Brightwork Real Estate Acquisitions, which has offices in Tampa and West Palm Beach in Florida as well as in Athens, Georgia.
Commissioners said the curved arena is in such bad shape it is unsafe for public events and is currently used to store homeland security equipment for the sheriff’s office.
An architectural survey of the property about 15 years ago showed the arena needed $6 million in repairs to make it safe for public use again. Such an expense at the time wasn’t seen as a good investment of taxpayer dollars, Culver said. The building has only become more dilapidated in that time – crack and shifted bleachers, corrosion and roof problems.
“This farm center property has been a financial albatross hanging around the commission’s neck ever since I’ve gotten on the commission, I guess seven years ago,” Commissioner Brandon Shoupe said. “… I just can’t in good conscious invest six, 10, 15, however many millions of dollars into a facility that at the end of the day is probably still going to be used for storage space.”
There has been talk of saving items on the farm center property that commemorate the property’s agricultural history, such as a plaque that honors the late Joe Carothers, a former state representative known for his support of agriculture.
Merritt Carothers, Joe Carothers’ son, spoke during Monday’s meeting. Merritt Carothers suggested the county turn such items over the Alabama Agricultural Museum located at Landmark Park.
It’s possible the county may look into a county agricultural complex that could house all local offices pertaining to farming and agriculture, which Carothers said he supports.
“I support selling this farm center,” Carothers said. “Now, I support it on conditions that we support ag and industry in Houston County. It’s important; it’s a very small community and it’s dying.”
Those who have booked events in the metal, public-use buildings, such as the local gem and mineral show set for March, will be able to hold their events.
Culver said the purchase could take up to six months to finalize to make sure any issues surrounding the property are ironed out. For example, the City of Dothan is listed as owner of an undesignated 16.8% of the farm center property, and Culver said the city will hopefully approve a quitclaim deed of that portion. There have also been discussions about relocating entities that have office space at the farm center such as the local Extension System office, county water authority and Veterans Affairs office.
Herring may have voted against moving ahead with the sale agreement, but he made it clear that he supported the sale of the Houston County Farm Center and he felt the county handled everything legally in regard to the sale.
“I agree there should have been more transparency of this property being sold; I am for selling the property,” Herring said. “I am for getting rid of the farm center. It is a money pit for Houston County.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.