Houston County Commission to consider 2022 budget

Also during Monday’s meeting:

- The commission will consider requests to appoint Malone Garrett to fill an unexpired term on the Houston County Port Authority and Bob Woodall to fill an unexpired term on the Industrial Development Authority of Houston, Henry, and Geneva counties.

- Commissioners will consider a policy regarding road and bridge work requests from the Houston County Board of Education. The policy allows the county to request the school board to share in costs on larger projects with higher labor costs and sets limits on what projects can be approved at a staff level. Several policy changes were requested by the Road and Bridge Department earlier this year due to the increase in work requests from the school system, municipalities, and private property owners.

- A lease for a mobile health unit to the Alabama Department of Public Health will be considered for approval. The county previously approved purchasing the mobile health unit with grant money, and the lease will outline responsibilities such as storing and stocking the unit as well as how the unit will be utilized and maintained.

