Houston County commissioner takes another shot at authority appointment

Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring wants to give the county health care authority another chance to consider his preferred appointment to the authority.
Monday, the county commission will consider a request – at Herring’s behest – to ask the Houston County Health Care Authority to withdraw the three names it previously submitted for the District 3 appointment and then resubmit three new names, including the individual Herring originally wanted to appoint.
As if the situation hadn’t become messy enough, there’s still a piece of state legislation that would give commissioners the freedom to appoint whoever they want to the authority.
Herring said he met with Health Care Authority Chairman Chester Sowell and other authority board members on Jan. 28 and hopes this latest effort will address the issue once and for all.
“I want us to work together,” Herring said during Thursday’s administrative meeting. “That’s what I’m trying to get to, so I’m doing everything that I possibly can do to work with them.”
The whole public debate over how appointments are made to the Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Southeast Health in Dothan, started back in October.
Herring, the District 3 county commissioner, refused to make his appointment because the individual he wanted to appoint was not included on the list of nominees for District 3. Herring wanted to appoint Steve Hicks, the current city manager of Donalsonville, Georgia, and a former city clerk in Enterprise. Instead, the health care authority recommended the incumbent be reappointed.
Herring has argued that the process for making appointments to the health care authority does not give county commissioners the freedom to make their own appointments and that the authority is able to dictate who will serve as a result.
The Houston County Health Care Authority is made up of 13 members who each serve six-year terms. Twelve are appointed by the four district Houston County Commission members. The final member is the president of the hospital’s medical staff.
The appointment process includes a nominating committee that is supposed to work with commissioners to develop a list of names to fill vacancies on the board. The health care authority submits three names to the county commission, which is then to vote on an appointment chosen from the three names submitted.
A bill passed the Alabama House of Representatives last week would allow Houston County Commission members the freedom to make appointments to the health care authority regardless of the nominations submitted by the authority. The legislation is pending consideration in the Senate.
Commission Chairman Mark Culver pushed to request local senators hold the legislation, which would require a constitutional amendment, until the commission’s latest effort is addressed by the health care authority. That suggestion, however, did not receive support from other commissioners.
In November, the majority of the county commission chose not to seek local legislation to change the appointment process with only Herring and Commissioner Brandon Shoupe voting in favor of such legislation. The local legislative delegation put a bill forth anyway even without a formal request from the county commission.
“It is the threat of this legislation that has gotten us to this point,” Shoupe said on Thursday. “That’s the only reason we’re here; that’s the only reason we’re hopefully going to get this thing worked out.”
