Houston County commissioner takes another shot at authority appointment

Houston County Commissioner Ricky Herring wants to give the county health care authority another chance to consider his preferred appointment to the authority.

Monday, the county commission will consider a request – at Herring’s behest – to ask the Houston County Health Care Authority to withdraw the three names it previously submitted for the District 3 appointment and then resubmit three new names, including the individual Herring originally wanted to appoint.

As if the situation hadn’t become messy enough, there’s still a piece of state legislation that would give commissioners the freedom to appoint whoever they want to the authority.

Herring said he met with Health Care Authority Chairman Chester Sowell and other authority board members on Jan. 28 and hopes this latest effort will address the issue once and for all.

“I want us to work together,” Herring said during Thursday’s administrative meeting. “That’s what I’m trying to get to, so I’m doing everything that I possibly can do to work with them.”

The whole public debate over how appointments are made to the Houston County Health Care Authority, which oversees Southeast Health in Dothan, started back in October.

