Houston County commissioners push to change appointment process for health care authority

“I just want to make sure we do it in the right manner,” Culver said. “I want to err on the side of caution.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Reading from a prepared statement Thursday, Herring had some stern words for the process and the health care authority, particularly Chairman Chester Sowell.

“You all know how I feel about this issue,” Herring said. “It is not fair. You have an untouchable board and a board chairman who rules with an iron fist. This amendment will give final clarity to an issue that this commission has faced dating back to 1995 with former Commissioner (Wylie) Yelverton. Commissioner Frances Cook also faced this same issue with the current board chairman. That’s exactly how he got put on the board and now he’s fighting tooth and nail to prevent the exact process that afforded him the opportunity to serve.”

The health care authority’s appointment process is established in its articles of incorporation. Every two years, a nominating committee presents each district county commissioner with three names for their district along with a recommendation. County commissioners are to select someone from those three names and then the commission votes on the appointments.