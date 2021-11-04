Houston County commissioners push to change appointment process for health care authority

At least a few Houston County commissioners want the commission to go ahead and publicly commit to making changes in how appointments are made to the Houston County Health Care Authority.
When commissioners met Thursday to set the agenda for Monday’s regular meeting, Commissioner Brandon Shoupe requested that the commission consider a resolution requesting the Houston County legislative delegation and the county’s attorney draft legislation that changes the manner in which appointments are made to the health care authority, which governs Southeast Health.
Appointments to the Houston County Health Care Authority have been an ongoing issue for the commission since early October, when Commissioner Ricky Herring raised concerns publicly about the process.
The resolution was not included on the administrative agenda, and Shoupe’s request caught Chairman Mark Culver somewhat by surprise.
“You and I just talked about that in my office,” Culver said in response to Shoupe. “And I said Commissioner Herring and I discussed talking about this in two weeks … So what happened between our walk from upstairs down to here?”
Culver said the county attorney is working on the issue, and the matter may have to be an amendment to the Alabama Constitution to supersede the current health care authority appointment process. He said it is clear commissioners want to move forward with changes, but it needs to be done correctly.
“I just want to make sure we do it in the right manner,” Culver said. “I want to err on the side of caution.”
Reading from a prepared statement Thursday, Herring had some stern words for the process and the health care authority, particularly Chairman Chester Sowell.
“You all know how I feel about this issue,” Herring said. “It is not fair. You have an untouchable board and a board chairman who rules with an iron fist. This amendment will give final clarity to an issue that this commission has faced dating back to 1995 with former Commissioner (Wylie) Yelverton. Commissioner Frances Cook also faced this same issue with the current board chairman. That’s exactly how he got put on the board and now he’s fighting tooth and nail to prevent the exact process that afforded him the opportunity to serve.”
The health care authority’s appointment process is established in its articles of incorporation. Every two years, a nominating committee presents each district county commissioner with three names for their district along with a recommendation. County commissioners are to select someone from those three names and then the commission votes on the appointments.
After past issues with appointments, a procedure was set up where the nominating committee would consult county commissioners, who appoint 12 of the authority’s members. The president of the hospital’s medical staff serves as the 13th member on the authority. The county commission chairman does not make an appointment.
Herring has yet to make his latest District 3 appointment and has met with hospital attorneys to try to come to a resolution. He wants to appoint former Enterprise city clerk Steve Hicks, a Dothan native who is currently the city manager in Donalsonville, Georgia. But Hicks was not included among the names presented to Herring for consideration when it came time to make the appointment. Instead, the incumbent authority member was recommended for reappointment.
In the meantime, the current authority member – Southern Heritage Funeral Home co-owner Lance Shepard – will continue to serve.
Herring asked that Southeast Health CEO Rick Sutton, Sowell and the authority’s vice-chairman John McDaniel meet with the entire county commission either in a commission meeting or work session.
“It’s time that it gets fixed not only for the present time but for the future commissioners and persons that they choose to serve,” Herring said.
