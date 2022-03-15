Houston County Democrats host primary candidates

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary Candidates to speak on April 22 at the Clarion Inn in Dothan.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. The Clarion Inn is located at 2195 Ross Clark Circle. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

The following candidates are expected:

National candidates for U.S House of Representatives

Phyllis Harvey-Hall

Vimal Patel

State candidates for governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Patricia Salter Jameison

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Malika Sanders Fortier

Doug “New Blue” Smith

Attorney General candidates

Wendell Major

For State Senate

Nathan Mathis (District 29)

For State House of Representatives

Dexter Grimsley (District 85)

Coroner

Kimberly Rawls

Houston County Commissioner District 1

James Curtis Harvey Jr.

Earl Jones

Houston County Board of Education (Districts 1, 4 and 6)

David Hollinger, District 1

Jeffrey Leon Macon, District 1