Houston County Democrats host primary candidates

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary Candidates to speak on April 22 at the Clarion Inn in Dothan.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. The Clarion Inn is located at 2195 Ross Clark Circle. All interested parties are welcome to attend.
The following candidates are expected:
National candidates for U.S House of Representatives
Phyllis Harvey-Hall
Vimal Patel
State candidates for governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
Patricia Salter Jameison
Arthur Kennedy
Chad “Chig” Martin
Malika Sanders Fortier
Doug “New Blue” Smith
Attorney General candidates
Wendell Major
For State Senate
Nathan Mathis (District 29)
For State House of Representatives
Dexter Grimsley (District 85)
Coroner
Kimberly Rawls
Houston County Commissioner District 1
James Curtis Harvey Jr.
Earl Jones
Houston County Board of Education (Districts 1, 4 and 6)
David Hollinger, District 1
Jeffrey Leon Macon, District 1