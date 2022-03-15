 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Houston County Democrats host primary candidates

  • Updated
  • 0
Houston County Democrats logo

The Houston County Democratic Executive Board has invited the 2022 Democratic Primary Candidates to speak on April 22 at the Clarion Inn in Dothan.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and candidates will begin speaking at 6:30 p.m. The Clarion Inn is located at 2195 Ross Clark Circle. All interested parties are welcome to attend.

The following candidates are expected:

National candidates for U.S House of Representatives

Phyllis Harvey-Hall

Vimal Patel

State candidates for governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Patricia Salter Jameison

Arthur Kennedy

Chad “Chig” Martin

Malika Sanders Fortier

Doug “New Blue” Smith

People are also reading…

Attorney General candidates

Wendell Major

For State Senate

Nathan Mathis (District 29)

For State House of Representatives

Dexter Grimsley (District 85)

Coroner

Kimberly Rawls

Houston County Commissioner District 1

James Curtis Harvey Jr.

Earl Jones

Houston County Board of Education (Districts 1, 4 and 6)

David Hollinger, District 1

Jeffrey Leon Macon, District 1

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

This 429-million-year old sea creature looks like a modern day bee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert