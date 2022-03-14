Houston County Farm Center sold for $2.2 million to Dothan

The Houston County Commission voted Monday to sell the Houston County Farm Center to the City of Dothan for $2.2 million.

Despite objections from a few members of the audience – including one running for the county chairman seat – the commission voted unanimously to sell its interest in the farm center property to the city, which already owns a 16.8% interest in the property.

While county commissioners accepted Dothan’s offer on the property, it could be 10 months before the two governments close on the property. Under the agreement, closing could occur sooner but no later than Jan. 9, 2023.

Dothan is getting about 42 acres with the sale, excluding buildings that house the Alabama Department of Human Resources, SpectraCare, and the Houston County Health Department.

The city has not announced any plans for the property, located at the intersection of the Ross Clark Circle and Cottonwood Road. Last week, Dothan City Manager Kevin Cowper told county commissioners that a commercial and mixed-use development is one possibility.

The Houston County Farm Center property currently has a number of buildings on it, including the main arch-roofed arena, cattle barns, and a metal venue building. There is a large open area on the back side of the property.

The farm center was once the home of the National Peanut Festival and has been used for concerts, wrestling matches, livestock shows, and other events throughout its history. The arena, however, has been used only for storage since it was deemed unsafe for public use about 16 years ago. Renovations and upgrades would have cost the county millions, according to commissioners.

The possible sale of the Houston County Farm Center has dragged on for months. The sale came as a surprise to many people when the commission considered its first formal offer.

In December, the county commission approved a purchase offer from a Florida real estate development company. Because the city owned an interest in the farm center, the county needed a quitclaim deed. Instead, the city commission voted to make its own purchase offer.

Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said the city’s offer is fair and above the market appraisal that was done.

“I think what we’re doing is good for the citizens of the county,” Culver said. “If not, we wouldn’t be doing it.”

A lot must be done before a closing date arrives. Offices for the Houston County Cooperative Extension, the Veterans Service Office, and the Houston County Water Authority all have to be relocated. And the Homeland Security equipment stored in the farm center arena has to be moved.

The Veterans Service Office will be located in the development surrounding the old Moody Hospital building in downtown Dothan. The county plans to use American Rescue Plan money to build a new Homeland Security Building, partnering with the City of Dothan on shared space.

Culver said there have been discussions about both temporary and permanent locations for the other offices but no decisions have been made.

Bobby Lewis, who owns a real estate auction company and is seeking the chairman’s position, asked the commission to wait and consider other offers that may bring more money. Lewis said there is a group of investors interested in the idea of making the farm center property a farm-to-market operation with green houses, on-site processing and local farmers producing fruits and vegetables for both wholesale and retail consumption.

“The people I’ve talked to are in love with the idea,” Lewis said.

Culver said Lewis’ idea is a good one and suggested he take it to the City of Dothan, adding that selling the property to the city is the county’s only option if the city commission won’t approve other offers.

“We cannot sell this property without their approval,” Culver said. “They want to buy it. They’re not going to give their approval. So, this offer is not only the best offer we can get, it’s probably the only offer we can get as long as they want to buy it.”

In other business Monday, Commissioners approved a list of priority projects for spending federal coronavirus relief money it is receiving through the American Rescue Plan.

Of the $20.6 million the county is receiving, the list of seven priority projects adds up to $14.8 million. The priority list includes a $5 million water expansion project; $4.5 million for replacing windows in the Houston County Administrative Building; $1.75 million for four municipal sewer projects; $1 million for industrial property; $1 million for downtown green space; $1 million for a Homeland Security building; and $500,000 for HVAC upgrades.

Each project would still require separate approval and bidding.

The commission approved the first of those projects during Monday’s meeting, allocating money for the $5 million Houston County Water Authority project that will add a new tank and water lines to serve the U.S. 231 South corridor, including the county’s distribution park.

