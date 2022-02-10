Houston County looks to prioritize how to spend recovery funds

When it comes to spending $20.6 million in one-time federal money from the American Rescue Plan, the Houston County Commission is trying to get its priorities straight.
Those priorities include $5 million for a water tank and water lines down U.S. 231 South all the way to the county’s distribution park and another $1 million to purchase property for future industrial development.
“We as a commission want to put this money, invest this money into our community in a manner that it will create long-term growth, enhancement and opportunity for our citizens,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said during a work session Thursday morning. “We don’t want to just put it in something that is going to be gone in a month; I think we want to put it in things that are going to be still producing good for Houston County 30 years down the road. This money is a one-time deal that is manna from heaven.”
The county commission may eventually vote on a priority list for how to proceed with spending the federal money, which comes with strict guidelines on how the funds can be spent. Each project would still have to receive individual approval.
Other priority projects include $4.5 million for window replacement at the Houston County Administrative Building; $1 million to construct a building to store the sheriff department’s Homeland Security equipment; $1 million for a downtown green space project; $1.75 million for sewer projects in Taylor, Kinsey, Rehobeth, and Cowarts; $500,000 for HVAC upgrades at the existing Sheriff’s Office building; and $500,000 for a county well and tank in the southeast corner of the county to provide water to volunteer fire departments.
The priority projects add up to $15.25 million, leaving money for additional projects. The county has received requests to fund items for local EMS, service agencies, the county jail, and others.
The American Rescue Plan included $350 billion in COVID-19 recovery funds for states and local communities, including $65.1 billion for every county in the U.S. There is also money set aside for metropolitan cities, tribal governments, and territories.
The county’s allocation has to be obligated or spent by the end of 2024.
Because the federal relief funds have strict guidelines for eligibility and will be audited, Houston County plans to contract with the Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) program to help ensure projects meet the federal stipulations. The IAC is a membership program under the Association of County Commissions of Alabama. Forty-two out of Alabama’s 67 counties are members.
Allocations for other local counties include $10.2 million for Coffee County, $9.6 million for Dale County, $5.1 million for Geneva County, and $3.3 million for Henry County.
Houston County has already received $10 million of its allocation and the remaining money is expected in May.
Culver said the towns and other non-county entities that will be sub-recipients under the county’s allocation will also have to adhere to federal bid laws and other requirements in spending the money, adding that partnerships with other local governments will help stretch the federal money even more.
For example, the sewer projects in Taylor, Kinsey, Rehobeth, and Cowarts will cost far more than what the county is allocating from recovery funds. Taylor, Kinsey, and Cowarts are set to receive $500,000 each for projects to build sewer plants and lay sewer lines. Rehobeth is set to get $250,000 to lay sewer lines and connect to Dothan’s sewer system.
Also, the purchase of about 100 acres of land for industrial development is a partnership with the City of Dothan, as is the proposed green space project in downtown Dothan.
“We feel like they’re partners in serving our citizens,” Culver said. “We feel like this is money well spent.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.