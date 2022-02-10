Houston County looks to prioritize how to spend recovery funds

When it comes to spending $20.6 million in one-time federal money from the American Rescue Plan, the Houston County Commission is trying to get its priorities straight.

Those priorities include $5 million for a water tank and water lines down U.S. 231 South all the way to the county’s distribution park and another $1 million to purchase property for future industrial development.

“We as a commission want to put this money, invest this money into our community in a manner that it will create long-term growth, enhancement and opportunity for our citizens,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said during a work session Thursday morning. “We don’t want to just put it in something that is going to be gone in a month; I think we want to put it in things that are going to be still producing good for Houston County 30 years down the road. This money is a one-time deal that is manna from heaven.”

The county commission may eventually vote on a priority list for how to proceed with spending the federal money, which comes with strict guidelines on how the funds can be spent. Each project would still have to receive individual approval.