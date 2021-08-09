Houston County mask mandate in effect for county buildings

As Alabama’s hospitalizations for COVID-19 surpassed 2,100 and local numbers inched back to levels seen at the height of the pandemic, visitors to Houston County’s government buildings had their temperatures screened and were required to mask up.
The county implemented the mask mandate on Monday.
“No political agendas or conspiracies, we’re simply looking out for the health of our citizens and employees and feel as though it’s the right thing to do,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said during Monday’s commission meeting.
The mandate applies to employees as well as visitors entering county buildings like the administrative building, the courthouse and the sheriff’s office. Culver said he gets an email each day from the Houston County Health Department on the number of hospital admissions due to COVID-19. That number, he said, continued to increase over the weekend.
Southeast Health reported 102 COVID-19 patients on Monday, and Flowers Hospital reported 64 patients. The most COVID-19 patients at Southeast Health at one time have been 117, which occurred during the pandemic’s peak in the winter.
The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 2,134 hospitalizations on Monday – the most since January when hospitalizations topped 3,000.
Figures from the Alabama Hospital Association showed that statewide there were nearly 600 COVID-19 patients in intensive care units and 300 on ventilators as of Sunday, the Associated Press reported.
State health leaders have blamed low vaccination rates combined with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus for the rise in cases and hospitalizations. Every county in the state except for Choctaw County have a high overall community transmission level.
Houston County has reported 12,782 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 with 294 deaths attributed to the virus – 111 of those reported in 2021. Of the 1,400 tests done for COVID-19 in the last seven days, 477 have been positive, and the county’s current 7-day moving average for its positivity rate is 34.1%. Of Houston County residents eligible to be vaccinated, 29.81% are fully vaccinated and 37.78% have received at least one dose of vaccine.
Culver said the county will continue its mask mandate for county buildings as long as it is believed to be in the best interest of employees and citizens.
“We continue to battle this, and we just ask everyone to sanitize your hands and do the things that we asked a year ago when we were talking about distancing … and when appropriate, wear masks if you will,” Culver said. “And for goodness sakes, if you are comfortable doing so, please get vaccinated. Hopefully this won’t be too long, but we just have no way of knowing.”
In other business, Monday:
- Houston County commissioners approved entering into a construction agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) for a $979,000 industrial access project at Sam Houston Industrial Park off State Highway 52 East. The commission previously approved doing the work, and the agreement approved Monday is for reimbursement by the state for the county’s expense. Work is expected to begin around September or October and will involve improvements to the road leading into the industrial park to include patching, resurfacing and extending it out to a new customer coming into the industrial park, although no details have been released on the new industrial tenant.
- Commissioners approved construction agreements with ALDOT for three resurfacing projects through the Metropolitan Planning Organization: Walden Drive from Kinsey Road to Broad Street; Suggs Road from Headland Avenue to the Henry County line; and Jordan Avenue from Ruth Circle to Enon Road.
- The commission also awarded a bid for uniforms for the Houston County Sheriff’s Department.
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.