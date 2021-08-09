Houston County mask mandate in effect for county buildings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

State health leaders have blamed low vaccination rates combined with the highly contagious delta variant of the virus for the rise in cases and hospitalizations. Every county in the state except for Choctaw County have a high overall community transmission level.

Houston County has reported 12,782 cases of COVID-19 since March 2020 with 294 deaths attributed to the virus – 111 of those reported in 2021. Of the 1,400 tests done for COVID-19 in the last seven days, 477 have been positive, and the county’s current 7-day moving average for its positivity rate is 34.1%. Of Houston County residents eligible to be vaccinated, 29.81% are fully vaccinated and 37.78% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Culver said the county will continue its mask mandate for county buildings as long as it is believed to be in the best interest of employees and citizens.

“We continue to battle this, and we just ask everyone to sanitize your hands and do the things that we asked a year ago when we were talking about distancing … and when appropriate, wear masks if you will,” Culver said. “And for goodness sakes, if you are comfortable doing so, please get vaccinated. Hopefully this won’t be too long, but we just have no way of knowing.”

In other business, Monday: