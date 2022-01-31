 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Houston County primary qualifying ends – here's who's on the ballot
Houston County primary qualifying ends – here's who's on the ballot

Runoff election (copy) (copy)

An unidentified woman walks into Dothan’s Westgate Recreation Center to cast her vote during a recent Alabama primary runoff election.

 JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE

Most elected offices in Houston County are up for grabs this year as many throw their hats in the ring for the May primaries.

Qualifying for hopefuls seeking Republican and Democratic seats ended on Friday at 5 p.m. and party leaders provided the Dothan Eagle with lists of candidates who will appear on the ballot on May 24.

Open seats include all county commission seats including chairman, sheriff, coroner, and three Houston County Board of Education members:

County Commission District 1

• Democrat: James Curtis Harvey, Jr. (incumbent), Earl Jones

County Commission District 2

• Republican: Tracy Adams, Chris Love

County Commission District 3

• Republican: Priscilla Andrews, Brandon Bagwell, Ricky Herring (incumbent), Richard Talley, George Trotter

County Commission District 4

• Republican: James Ivey, Vanita McLain

County Commission Chairman

• Republican: Bobby Lewis, Brandon Shoupe, Doug Sinquefield

Sheriff

• Republican: Randy Anderson, Donald Valenza (incumbent)

Coroner

• Democrat: Kimberly Rawls

• Republican Robert Byrd (incumbent), Kendall Glover

School Board District 1

• Democrat: David Hollinger (incumbent), Jeffery Leon Macon

School Board District 4

• Republican: Mark Kelley (incumbent)

School Board District 6

• Marty Collins (incumbent)

