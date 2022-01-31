Houston County primary qualifying ends – here's who's on the ballot

Most elected offices in Houston County are up for grabs this year as many throw their hats in the ring for the May primaries.

Qualifying for hopefuls seeking Republican and Democratic seats ended on Friday at 5 p.m. and party leaders provided the Dothan Eagle with lists of candidates who will appear on the ballot on May 24.

Open seats include all county commission seats including chairman, sheriff, coroner, and three Houston County Board of Education members:

County Commission District 1

• Democrat: James Curtis Harvey, Jr. (incumbent), Earl Jones

County Commission District 2

• Republican: Tracy Adams, Chris Love

County Commission District 3

• Republican: Priscilla Andrews, Brandon Bagwell, Ricky Herring (incumbent), Richard Talley, George Trotter

County Commission District 4

• Republican: James Ivey, Vanita McLain

County Commission Chairman