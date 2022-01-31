Houston County primary qualifying ends – here's who's on the ballot

Most elected offices in Houston County are up for grabs this year as many throw their hats in the ring for the May primaries.
Qualifying for hopefuls seeking Republican and Democratic seats ended on Friday at 5 p.m. and party leaders provided the Dothan Eagle with lists of candidates who will appear on the ballot on May 24.
Open seats include all county commission seats including chairman, sheriff, coroner, and three Houston County Board of Education members:
County Commission District 1
• Democrat: James Curtis Harvey, Jr. (incumbent), Earl Jones
County Commission District 2
• Republican: Tracy Adams, Chris Love
County Commission District 3
• Republican: Priscilla Andrews, Brandon Bagwell, Ricky Herring (incumbent), Richard Talley, George Trotter
County Commission District 4
• Republican: James Ivey, Vanita McLain
County Commission Chairman
• Republican: Bobby Lewis, Brandon Shoupe, Doug Sinquefield
Sheriff
• Republican: Randy Anderson, Donald Valenza (incumbent)
Coroner
• Democrat: Kimberly Rawls
• Republican Robert Byrd (incumbent), Kendall Glover
School Board District 1
• Democrat: David Hollinger (incumbent), Jeffery Leon Macon
School Board District 4
• Republican: Mark Kelley (incumbent)
School Board District 6
• Marty Collins (incumbent)