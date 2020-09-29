Houston County seeing more voters opting for absentee ballots

There are 30 days left to apply for an absentee ballot, but Houston County is already on track to have more people voting by absentee during the general election than did in 2008 when Barack Obama defeated John McCain.
“Generally, the first couple of weeks is a very slow, slow, slow pace and the last two weeks in previous years we see a massive uptick – approximately 80 to 100 a day,” said Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall, who serves as the county’s absentee election manager. “Well, we’re seeing that now.”
There have been 101,092 absentee ballots requested in Alabama and 35,184 have been successfully returned for the general election, according to a Tuesday news release from the office of Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill.
For the 2008 presidential election, there were 3,000 absentee votes cast in Houston County – more than the county has seen since. So far for 2020, there have been 1,800 absentee ballots submitted.
Woodall thinks a lot of people have been waiting until after the debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden before casting their absentee ballots.
“I anticipate the next 30 days, every day being more and more and more,” she said.
Absentee ballot applications can be requested through a county’s absentee election manager, or voters can contact the Secretary of State’s Office at 334-242-7210. Applications can also be downloaded by visiting alabamavotes.gov, where there is also a list of local absentee election managers.
For the Nov. 3 general election, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be returned or postmarked by Nov. 2.
Voters seeking an absentee ballot will be required to provide a copy of a photo ID unless they’re exempt, and the ballot’s system of envelopes ensures a voter’s privacy, Woodall said.
Voters concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 at the polls should check the box for “physical illness or infirmity” as the reason they cannot vote at their polling place.
Woodall said the interest in this year’s election is bringing out a lot of new voters as well as those who have not voted in years.
“I had a voter recently who had not voted since 1984 … and they’re voting this year. So there is a lot of interest, which is awesome,” she said. “We’re having a lot of individuals who have just turned 18 registering to vote.”
Those who want to vote by absentee ballot should start the process as soon as possible, Woodall said. That way if issues arise – such as more than one ballot in an envelope or a ballot getting damaged – they can be resolved if her office has enough time. And, she suggested registered voters make sure their address is up to date with the county’s voter registrar’s office before requesting an absentee ballot.
Voters who opt to go to the polls on Election Day can expect to see precautions due to the pandemic.
“It’s a very strange election year, not only a presidential but a presidential amongst COVID,” Woodall said. “We have thought greatly outside the box to make sure that voters feel safe and are safe when they come to vote and anyone who wants or has a desire to vote is able to.”
Woodall’s office is located in Room 105 on the first floor of the Houston County Courthouse. The office is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m.
With the increased interest in the 2020 presidential election, the state has also seen the spread of false information related to Alabama’s elections, according to the Secretary of State’s office. Residents are being encouraged to look for information at AlabamaVotes.gov.
According to the release, Alabama voters have received absentee ballot applications with incorrect return addresses mailed to them from outside organizations.
“Yet again, we have witnessed a national organization attempt to influence an Alabama election through sending out false information related to the absentee voting process,” Merrill said in the release. “Alabama voters should exercise caution and refrain from following links, emails, or returning mail sent by third parties.”
