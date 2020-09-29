Houston County seeing more voters opting for absentee ballots

For the Nov. 3 general election, the deadline to register to vote is Oct. 19, and the deadline to submit an absentee ballot application is Oct. 29. Absentee ballots must be returned or postmarked by Nov. 2.

Voters seeking an absentee ballot will be required to provide a copy of a photo ID unless they’re exempt, and the ballot’s system of envelopes ensures a voter’s privacy, Woodall said.

Voters concerned about contracting or spreading COVID-19 at the polls should check the box for “physical illness or infirmity” as the reason they cannot vote at their polling place.

Woodall said the interest in this year’s election is bringing out a lot of new voters as well as those who have not voted in years.

“I had a voter recently who had not voted since 1984 … and they’re voting this year. So there is a lot of interest, which is awesome,” she said. “We’re having a lot of individuals who have just turned 18 registering to vote.”