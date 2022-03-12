Houston County to vote on federal rescue plan fund projects

Water and sewer projects may not spark the imagination with possibilities, but they are crucial to a community’s future growth.

When Houston County commissioners began prioritizing how to spend the $20.6 million allocated for the county in the American Rescue Plan, they looked at projects with long-term impacts – water, sewer, and infrastructure.

“What we really wanted to focus on were projects that we could invest in – and I don’t use that term lightly – that we could invest in the community to create things that would continue for years going forward to create revenue for the county, create opportunities for our citizens,” Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver said.

Like an industrial park that could create jobs or a water system that will allow for future development.

“The majority of the money we wanted to invest in the community so that 10 years from now, 20 years from now, we could look back and still see our investment giving back to the community and the citizens,” Culver said.

Under the $350 billion American Rescue Plan, counties across the country are getting $65.1 billion in direct aid through the plan’s State and Local Coronavirus Fiscal Recovery Funds. State and local governments have until the end of 2024 to obligate funds for projects and until the end of 2026 to spend the federal money.

Monday, the Houston County Commission will consider approving a list of seven priority projects that add up to nearly $14.8 million of the county’s total allocation. Also on Monday, commissioners will consider authorizing the first allocation among its priority projects – a water infrastructure project with the Houston County Water Authority. Even though the commission may approve a list of priority projects, each project will come back to the commission for final approval.

Along with Houston County’s $20.6 million, other Wiregrass counties were allocated millions of dollars: Barbour County, $4.8 million; Coffee County, $10.2 million; Covington County, $7.2 million; Dale County, $9.6 million; Geneva County, $5.1 million; Henry County, $3.3 million; and Pike County, $6.4 million.

Houston County’s plans for the remaining $5.8 million not allocated for priority projects will be finalized later, Culver said.

There are restrictions on how the federal dollars can be spent, and Culver said it’s important that the county ensures that money is spent appropriately. There have been requests to assist volunteer fire departments, nonprofit agencies and others.

“We’ve got to make sure these funds are spent properly,” Culver said.

Here is a breakdown of Houston County’s priority projects:

Houston County Water Authority – $5 million

The first allocation set to come up for approval, this Houston County Water Authority project includes a new 250,000 gallon water tank and 16-inch water lines down the U.S. 231 South corridor all the way to the Florida state line.

The project will improve water service down the 231 corridor, including the county’s distribution park. While the county has provided funding to the water authority in the past, the authority is not funded in the county’s budget, Culver said. The federal windfall allows for improvements that would be difficult for the authority to do otherwise.

“The water authority has needed an additional tank for several years,” Culver said. “This just allows us to partner with them.”

Window replacement for administrative building – $4.5 million

While Culver said it’s hard to imagine paying $4.5 million for windows, the project has been repeatedly delayed by the county for about three to four years due to the expense.

The six-story Houston County Administrative Building has floor-to-ceiling windows on the front and back of the structure and is plagued with leaks during heavy, blowing rain storms. Culver said had it not been for the American Rescue Plan funds, the county would have probably borrowed money this year for new windows.

“We just can’t ask our employees to work under those conditions, and we can’t ask citizens to come into that building and work that way,” he said.

Municipal sewer projects – $1.75 million total

These are actually four separate projects being funded by each of the municipalities involved. The county is simply contributing money toward the projects.

Taylor, Kinsey, and Cowarts will each receive $500,000 to go toward building sewer treatment plants and laying sewer lines. Rehobeth will get $250,000 to help it lay sewer lines and connect to Dothan’s sewer system. There’s very little sewerage out in the county, Culver said. Septic tanks are the rule rather than the exception.

As Commissioner Brandon Shoupe put it during Thursday’s county commission administrative meeting, some things just aren’t possible without adequate sewer.

“These expansions will allow future developments that right now are probably unfathomable in some of these areas,” Shoupe said. “You can’t have a really nice grocery store unless you have sewer.”

Industrial property – $1 million

This is a partnership with the City of Dothan and the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce to secure a large tract of land, about 100 acres, for industrial development.

The chamber, Culver said, is out of inventory when it comes to large acreage. Culver said property off Napier Field Road is being considered, and it’s hoped there could be partnerships with other neighboring counties, such as Dale County, in the future.

“We’ve been working to try to locate some property that we could develop to have industrial property,” he said.

Downtown green space – $1 million

With this project, the City of Dothan will basically be a sub-recipient, and the county will simply be contributing money to a larger project that could open up an area from the Dothan Civic Center all the way to Foster Street for green space.

“If it comes to fruition, we absolutely want to be a part and partner with that,” Culver said. “It will be a game changer for our community if it all comes to fruition.”

Homeland Security building – $1 million

Houston County has Homeland Security equipment in storage at the Houston County Farm Center. Since the county commission will consider an offer from the City of Dothan to purchase the farm center property on Monday, the county will need another site to store the equipment used by the Sheriff’s Department and Emergency Management

The possible sale of the farm center to the city, however, created an opportunity for the two local governments to collaborate on a storage facility that both can utilize.

HVAC upgrades – $500,000

This project deals primarily with upgrades to the heating and air conditioning system within the current Houston County Sheriff’s Office on North Oates Street next to the county courthouse. The upgrades won’t be undertaken until the sheriff’s department moves out of the building and into their new home next to the county’s admin building a few blocks north.

Upgrades will be done before a new occupant moves into the space.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

