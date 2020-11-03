Houston County voters support attorney license requirement for probate judge

To serve as probate judge in Houston County, you will have to be a licensed attorney.

A local amendment was put in a simple “yes” and “no” question on ballots in Houston County during Tuesday’s general election. Voters approved the constitutional amendment with 31,370 votes, or 78.81%, in favor of the amendment and 8,433 votes, or 21.18% against the change.

Alabama does not require probate judges be licensed attorneys, but some counties have taken that extra step.

The local measure was proposed by Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport, himself a licensed attorney. Under the amendment, future probate judges would have to be licensed attorneys in the state in order to serve in the elected office.

“I think it’s important for the future of Houston County,” Davenport said. “Knowing the kind of cases that I hear daily and the impact it has on individuals’ lives and their families, it’s really important to see this for the future of Houston County. So, I’m excited about it.”