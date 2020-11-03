 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Houston County voters support attorney license requirement for probate judge
0 comments
alert featured

Houston County voters support attorney license requirement for probate judge

{{featured_button_text}}
Patrick Davenport

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport, left, hears a mental health case in a courtroom at the Houston County Administrative Building in Dothan in this Eagle file photo.

 MAX ODEN /EAGLE FILE

To serve as probate judge in Houston County, you will have to be a licensed attorney.

A local amendment was put in a simple “yes” and “no” question on ballots in Houston County during Tuesday’s general election. Voters approved the constitutional amendment with 31,370 votes, or 78.81%, in favor of the amendment and 8,433 votes, or 21.18% against the change.

Alabama does not require probate judges be licensed attorneys, but some counties have taken that extra step.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The local measure was proposed by Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport, himself a licensed attorney. Under the amendment, future probate judges would have to be licensed attorneys in the state in order to serve in the elected office.

“I think it’s important for the future of Houston County,” Davenport said. “Knowing the kind of cases that I hear daily and the impact it has on individuals’ lives and their families, it’s really important to see this for the future of Houston County. So, I’m excited about it.”

Probate court judges hear arguments in a variety of legal matters – involuntary commitments for mental health treatment; disputes over estates or wills; and land condemnations. In 2019, more than 1,000 hearings were held in Houston County’s probate court, according to an opinion piece Davenport wrote in defense of the amendment.

Davenport pushed for the measure because, he argued, the county’s probate judge needs to be trained in interpreting laws when considering such important matters.

Dothan Eagle reporter Sable Riley contributed to this report.

0 comments

Tags

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert