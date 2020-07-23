Houston County's COVID cases top 1,000 as Alabama sets record single-day increase

As Alabama saw its highest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Houston County’s case count surpassed 1,000 after adding 52 over 24 hours.
The spike came after several days of declining case numbers locally and statewide and a day after Dothan’s city school system expressed uncertainty over being able to reopen as originally planned.
Alabama Department of Public Health Assistant Area Administrator Corey Kirkland said the jump could be caused by several reasons, including: test backlogging due to recent increased demand and availability; more individuals being tested resulting in more positives; and an increase of virus transmission in the community.
Across southeast Alabama, the health department has seen a continually increasing number of people seeking testing since the end of June. This past week, the health department tested 456 people. The ratio of positive results for Wiregrass residents has also increased to 27.5%.
Other Wiregrass counties also saw a jump in cases on Thursday: Barbour County added 14, giving it a total of 501 cases; Coffee added 36 to total 591; Covington added 10 to total 587; Dale added 19 to total 587; Geneva added nine to total 167; Henry added three to total 201; and Pike added 10 to total 572.
Three more deaths were reported in Wiregrass counties on Thursday: one each in Coffee, Covington and Pike.
Alabama reported more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases Thursday as health officials cautioned it will take a few weeks to see the effect of a statewide mask order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey.
After sending tests to the lab, Kirkland said his department generally starts to get results back in three days, but it can take up to 96 hours to get all the results back. Someone at the local health department is responsible for calling people to give them their test results and further guidance.
Kirkland encouraged the public to be diligent in wearing masks and practicing good hygiene, and to not get too encouraged by a negative test result because it is unclear at what point during the infection produces a positive result.
“One thing to remember, just because you're negative today doesn’t mean you’ll be negative tomorrow,” Kirkland said. “If you get swabbed, do not go back to work until you’ve been isolated long enough and haven’t shown symptoms. It requires a lot of sacrifice, but it’s an important way to slow the spread.”
Most workplaces require that an employee be symptom-free without needing fever-reducing medications for at least three days before returning to work.
For information about testing, Kirkland said to call the Houston County Health Department at (334) 792-9070, not the Houston County Farm Center where testing is being conducted for now.
Its next drive-through testing clinics will be held at the Coffee County Health Department on Tuesday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., and at Farm Center on Wednesday, July 29, during the same time period.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.