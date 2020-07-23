Houston County's COVID cases top 1,000 as Alabama sets record single-day increase

Alabama reported more than 2,200 new coronavirus cases Thursday as health officials cautioned it will take a few weeks to see the effect of a statewide mask order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey.

After sending tests to the lab, Kirkland said his department generally starts to get results back in three days, but it can take up to 96 hours to get all the results back. Someone at the local health department is responsible for calling people to give them their test results and further guidance.

Kirkland encouraged the public to be diligent in wearing masks and practicing good hygiene, and to not get too encouraged by a negative test result because it is unclear at what point during the infection produces a positive result.

“One thing to remember, just because you're negative today doesn’t mean you’ll be negative tomorrow,” Kirkland said. “If you get swabbed, do not go back to work until you’ve been isolated long enough and haven’t shown symptoms. It requires a lot of sacrifice, but it’s an important way to slow the spread.”

Most workplaces require that an employee be symptom-free without needing fever-reducing medications for at least three days before returning to work.