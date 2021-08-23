Hugh Wheelless was 'full of life' before passing

As well as being a good friend and a successful businessman, Hugh Wheelless is best remembered as a visionary and a community leader.

Wheelless died on Sunday at Flowers Hospital, according to his obituary. He was 74.

“Hugh always had a smile on his face, a great story to tell, and he made everyone feel special,” Dean Mitchell, Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce executive director, said Monday. “He was an extraordinary businessman and visionary. His legacy and contributions will stand the test of time.”

Wheelless’s donation of 400 acres of land in the early 1990s was integral to the development of the Retirement Systems of Alabama's Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, which today comprises of 11 championship golf courses across Alabama. Highland Oaks, which opened in the fall of 1993, played a critical role in Dothan’s breakthrough into the tourism market.

Hayne Hollis became a close friend of Wheelless during the process of his land donation, calling him a generous and energetic person.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“He was always full of life,” Hollis said. “He always had a great attitude on whatever venture or business or life opportunity that he had.”