Hurricane Michael-damaged Eastgate boardwalk finally getting repairs

The damage at Eastgate Park’s boardwalk has kept people from being able to walk the entirety of the nature trail since Hurricane Michael severely damaged it in October 2018.

But the City of Dothan, with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is finally making repairs to the trail a priority.

“We will go in and repair that boardwalk, where trees have fallen through it,” Andrew Love, general services director, said. “One part where the trees became uprooted has lifted part of the boardwalk, making one section unusable.”

The project, which will be completed by Lewis Construction, will repair approximately 330 feet of boardwalk by removing the damaged parts and replacing it with new wood. There are also two trees leaning over the bridge that will likely be cut down.

“We’re going to put it back exactly like it was,” Love said. “There’s won’t be any further intrusion to the creek/swamp area… The goal is to leave it as natural as possible.”