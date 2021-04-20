Hurricane Michael-damaged Eastgate boardwalk finally getting repairs

The damage at Eastgate Park’s boardwalk has kept people from being able to walk the entirety of the nature trail since Hurricane Michael severely damaged it in October 2018.
But the City of Dothan, with the help of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), is finally making repairs to the trail a priority.
“We will go in and repair that boardwalk, where trees have fallen through it,” Andrew Love, general services director, said. “One part where the trees became uprooted has lifted part of the boardwalk, making one section unusable.”
The project, which will be completed by Lewis Construction, will repair approximately 330 feet of boardwalk by removing the damaged parts and replacing it with new wood. There are also two trees leaning over the bridge that will likely be cut down.
“We’re going to put it back exactly like it was,” Love said. “There’s won’t be any further intrusion to the creek/swamp area… The goal is to leave it as natural as possible.”
The project has taken a long time to get started because it was not initially listed as a top priority. Working with FEMA and high lumber costs have stalled the project some, Love said. Unfortunately, materials are expected to rise again so general services wants to get the project done before that happens.
On Tuesday, the Dothan City Commission awarded the project to the lowest bidder, Lewis Construction, for $88,500. FEMA will reimburse the city for $77,438 of the cost, while the rest will come out of the general fund.
“We’re excited to finally get this boardwalk repaired and replaced,” Love said. “I’ve gotten a lot of interest from a lot of people that miss it.”
In other commission business, the Gold Risk Management Award was awarded to the City of Dothan from the insurance divisions of the Alabama League of Municipalities for providing a safe work environment for the 12th year in a row.
Mayor Mark Saliba proclaimed April 26 HIPPY (Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters) Day. HIPPY is a program sponsored by the Alfred Saliba Family Services Center. Saliba also proclaimed “Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” for the week of April 11-17.
In other action, the city commission,
• Approved Ali Alhaidmi’s application for a retail beer and retail table wine license (off-premises only) for Dothan Food Mart on Montgomery Highway.
• Approved Ali Alhaidmi’s application for a retail beer and retail table wine license (off-premises only) for Dothan Quick Mart on Westgate Parkway.
• Rezoned property owned by Frog & Nickel, LLC, located at 141 Kelley Drive (site of former Labamba building) from H-I (heavy industry) to B-2 (highway commercial) district.
• Continued the tax levied on property situated in the City of Dothan at the rate of five mills upon each $1 of assessed value and fixing the compensation of the tax assessor and tax collector for collecting and assessing the tax.
• Entered into a contract with Diversified US to provide annual support to cover the A/V equipment located at the Wiregrass Public Safety Center for the cost of $9,777 before taxes, and appropriated funds for said contract.
• Entered into an agreement with Poly, Inc. to provide engineering services for the Beaver Creek Trunk Line Rehabilitation Project for the sum of $760,000.
• Entered into a contract with Poly, Inc. for a fee of $16,800 to provide architectural services for the Dothan Municipal Court Building Renovations Project.
• Entered into a contract with Poly, Inc. to provide architectural services for a fee of $7,000 for the HVAC improvements at Girls, Inc. as approved for funding through the Community Development Block Grant Program.
• Entered into a reimbursement agreement with Chattahoochee Bay Railroad, Inc. for an estimated amount of $29,506 for engineering review services for improvements necessary in connection with the realignment of rail crossings for the Honeysuckle Road Improvements Project Phase II.
• Entered into a lease agreement with Camp ASCCA (Alabama’s Special Camp for Children and Adults) for lodging, programming, and nursing services for special needs campers during the period of May 25-28.
• Entered into an agreement with Academy Sports + Outdoors for the sponsorship of the Dothan Leisure Services “Youth Fishing Day” event.
• Re-appointed Sharon Kelley as a member of the SpectraCare Health Systems, Inc. Board.
• Approved payment of invoices for the month of March in the amount of $11,278,327.12.
