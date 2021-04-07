Ivey: Personal responsibility needed when mask mandate expires Friday

Encouraging personal responsibility and common sense, Gov. Kay Ivey reiterated the need for face coverings after the statewide mask mandate expires Friday.
“We’re finally rounding the corner,” Ivey said during a Wednesday press conference. “While we haven’t whipped this deadly disease just yet, it appears that – thank the good Lord – we’re in the home stretch. So, please, please continue to practice good common sense and we’ll see the end to COVID-19 soon.”
With drops in the seven-day averages for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from highs in January, Ivey said the state is headed in the right direction. The state’s scaled-down “Safer Apart” public health order will go into effect Friday and will expire May 5. The new health order will continue to provide guidance for individuals, businesses, schools, day care centers and senior centers as well as outlining visitation practices for hospitals and long-term care facilities such as nursing homes.
The new order does not include a mask mandate, but does encourage the use of masks.
“We know that wearing masks has been one of our greatest tools in combating the spread of the virus,” Ivey said. “That, along with practicing good hygiene and social distancing has helped us keep more people from getting sick or even worse from dying. After Friday, when there’s no more government mandate, I will continue to wear my mask when I’m around others and strongly encourage my fellow citizens to use good common sense and also practice personal responsibility.”
As of Monday, Alabama’s seven-day average for newly-reported cases of COVID-19 was 328 per day – a 92% drop from the high reached on Jan. 10 and the lowest average since the spring of 2020, Ivey said. The seven-day average for COVID-19 patients in hospitals was 331 per day, an 89% drop since a high reached Jan. 10 and the lowest average since spring of last year.
The governor expressed support for business owners and governments that want to continue requiring masks.
“Many small businesses and large companies alike believe wearing masks are important to keep their doors open and their employees and customers safe,” Ivey said. “Over the last five weeks, they have come up with their own policies. That is their prerogative and we should respect that.”
While the city of Dothan will likely encourage masks for people visiting city buildings and facilities, both Birmingham and Montgomery plan to mandate masks after the state order expires on Friday at 5 p.m.
Birmingham’s citywide mask mandate will continue at least until May 24 but could be extended. Birmingham implemented its own mask mandate in May 2020 prior to the statewide requirement. Montgomery will mandate masks in public places like government buildings, restaurants and grocery stores for an additional 30 days after the state mandate expires.
And there is still a federal mask mandate that applies to federal buildings and properties.
Ivey said that during a recent visit to an Alabama National Guard vaccination clinic, she was encouraged by the number of people getting vaccinated.
“Y’all, it’s so encouraging to see that folks are wanting to get vaccinated to help themselves and keep their families safe,” Ivey said.
Nearly 1.2 million individuals have had at least one shot of vaccine in Alabama, which expanded vaccine eligibility on Monday to anyone age 16 and older.
While Alabama had a slow start and continues to rank last for its vaccination program, the state is now receiving more vaccine doses than it has in the past, State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. Harris said there are more than 700 locations in the state currently providing vaccinations with multiple locations in each county. Alabama, however, is among the top states for getting vaccine doses to vulnerable people in rural and low-income areas, he said.
“It’s been, as everybody knows, a really difficult 13 months,” he said. “We’ve lost over 10,000 Alabamians – about 10,600 Alabamians – and we’re not out of the woods yet. And, yet, we do feel so much better about where we are now.”
Both Ivey and Harris acknowledged and thanked Alabama residents for the sacrifices they have made during the pandemic and the disruptions they’ve tolerated to their daily lives.
“We’ve completely changed how we work and shop and worship and spend time with our family,” Harris said. “So many things are so different now than they have ever been before and yet people have really done their best to cooperate and try to take care of each other.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.