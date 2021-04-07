Ivey: Personal responsibility needed when mask mandate expires Friday

Ivey said that during a recent visit to an Alabama National Guard vaccination clinic, she was encouraged by the number of people getting vaccinated.

“Y’all, it’s so encouraging to see that folks are wanting to get vaccinated to help themselves and keep their families safe,” Ivey said.

Nearly 1.2 million individuals have had at least one shot of vaccine in Alabama, which expanded vaccine eligibility on Monday to anyone age 16 and older.

While Alabama had a slow start and continues to rank last for its vaccination program, the state is now receiving more vaccine doses than it has in the past, State Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. Harris said there are more than 700 locations in the state currently providing vaccinations with multiple locations in each county. Alabama, however, is among the top states for getting vaccine doses to vulnerable people in rural and low-income areas, he said.

“It’s been, as everybody knows, a really difficult 13 months,” he said. “We’ve lost over 10,000 Alabamians – about 10,600 Alabamians – and we’re not out of the woods yet. And, yet, we do feel so much better about where we are now.”