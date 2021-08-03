James Oates Park expanding to connect residents with recreation

Dothan’s newest park is expanding after the city purchases an adjacent 11 acres.

Commissioners approved the purchase of parcels of land located in between James Oates Park and Park Glen Subdivision for $70,000 on Tuesday during their regular meeting. As part of the agreement, the seller, Duncor Development, will donate $50,000 back to the city.

“We are going to be able to connect the Fern Drive neighborhood to the James Park trail system and also that will expand out further past the Fern Drive neighborhood so that they can both walk and bike into James Oats without ever having to get out onto a busy roadway,” Dothan Leisure Services Director Alison Hall said. “We’re very excited.”

The tract of land will stay mostly natural, Mayor Mark Saliba said, besides a planned bridge over a wetland area and an extension of the existing trail system that will provide residents direct access to the park.

“It’s safer for the kids. It’s safer for the families,” Saliba said.

The donated $50,000 will be appropriated to leisure services’ capital outlay fund.

James Oates Park opened in April 2017 on Dothan’s south side with a six-field youth baseball complex a 1.4-mile walking and biking trail and a children’s playground.

The original master plan included plans for an activity center and disc golf course, features that could be added in future phases, but have not been recently discussed.

