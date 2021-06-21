Kirkland hoping for continued opportunity representing Dothan's District 3

Retired homebuilder and 10-year-veteran of the Dothan City Commission is running to keep his seat representing District 3.

Albert Kirkland, 72, is fighting to keep his position saying he believes his experience can help Dothan’s eastside continue to grow.

“I love Dothan and feel an obligation and desire to contribute to its future growth and well-being,” Kirkland said. “My broad knowledge in the issues and challenges facing Dothan in the coming years will be essential.”

Originally from the Cottonwood area, where he grew up on a small farm and attended Cottonwood High School, Kirkland has resided in Dothan for more than 50 years. He attended Wallace Community College while he got his start in the construction industry.

For the better part of 40 years, Kirkland worked in construction and opened his own business, Albert Kirkland Construction Company. He retired six years ago.

Kirkland and his wife have two adult sons, Todd and Taylor, and four grandchildren.

In addition to his tenure as commissioner, Kirkland has serve on the Alabama Municipal Electric Authority board for the last nine years and also serves on the boards for the National Peanut Festival and Southeast Alabama Regional Council on Aging (SARCOA).