Landowners' legal win threatens future of Dothan landfill

Bobby Lewis, Michael Del Vecchio, David Del Vecchio, Peggy R. Del Vecchio, William P. Novack, and Tara Novack are listed as plaintiffs in the case being represented by David Ludder, an environmental lawyer. They are identified as landowners and residents near the Webb Road landfill.

In a December 2017 “request for hearing to contest” filing to ADEM by Ludder, landowners complained that the landfill would:

» Generate “fugitive dust” that would affect vehicles and homes.

» Produce odors that are harmful to their health.

» Attract animals like vultures and insects that have been known to carry diseases.

The landowners’ longstanding opposition to the landfill threatens to shut it down, if a judge sides with them.

City officials estimate that Dothan is saving around $1 million a year by operating its own landfill on city property as it was previously spending that amount to dump waste at a private Florida landfill.

On Tuesday, City Manager Kevin Cowper said the city is obviously disappointed with the appeal court’s recent decision.

“We believe that the permit modification application that was approved complied with all of the rules and regulations,” Cowper said. “We need to assess this particular ruling and make a decision on our next steps and we’ll do that shortly.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

