Lanes to narrow during initial phase of 84 West widening

Motorists will begin seeing roadwork signs along U.S. Highway 84 West in Dothan starting in early August, signaling the start of another major road project in that area.

Midsouth Paving will begin median clearing and roadwork preparation soon, marking the beginning of road construction for the U.S. Highway 84 West Lane Addition Project, which will add a third westbound lane from Bel Aire Drive to John D. Odom Road and reconfigure median access.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Ongoing work on West Main Street, associated with the Ross Clark Circle Widening Project, will be coordinated with the upcoming 84 West project, according to Bart Barefoot, assistant director of public works for the City of Dothan.

Additional lanes on West Main Street are planned to be re-striped and opened by the end of August, he said in a press release.

However, work on curbing and widening is planned to occur with the current traffic conditions caused by Ross Clark Circle roadwork.

A lane shift is planned along the westbound lane of 84 West to occur in conjunction with the opening of lanes on West Main Street, allowing for the same number of lanes for traffic flow although they will be slightly narrowed.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.