Latest data shows Dothan bounced back quicker than most U.S. metros

June marks the third month in the city’s 2021 fiscal year that Dothan collected more than $2 million in surplus tax revenue. Only three-fourths into the fiscal year, which ends on Sept. 30, the city boasts nearly $14 million in surplus tax revenue.

City officials aren’t sure exactly why the economy is getting such a hefty boost, particularly considering the economic setbacks in the last year that created deficits in city budgets around the country. Some theorize that Dothan’s diverse economy that includes vital public services is a contrubuting factor.

Most of the tax revenue comes from general sales and use tax collections, which is 14.4% higher than it was this time last year. Automotive tax revenue has also risen by 24.8%, machines and manufacturing tax has risen by 33.5%, and farm and agriculture tax has risen by 12.5% - although those revenues make up a fraction of Dothan’s total tax revenues in comparison. Alcohol tax revenue, on the other hand, has decreased by 3.9%.

Tourism

Travel, particularly for sports tournaments, is also playing a big role in recovering Dothan’s lodging tax revenue budget.