Leaders urge precautions as hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID again

Local government leaders and health officials are urging precautions as hospitals once again become inundated with COVID-19 patients.
As Wiregrass healthcare workers saw more patients admitted on Wednesday, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver joined Corey Kirkland, administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District, outside of the Houston County Health Department to urge residents to take the virus seriously.
They encouraged people to take vaccines, mask up where appropriate, and social distance to mitigate the spread.
“This is not a political thing. This is not any kind of conspiracy,” Culver said. “This is a virus that is sickening people and killing people and we take our citizens lives very seriously. That’s why we’re asking you to cooperate and do the things you need to to make our community well.”
Kirkland said although some people who get vaccinated are getting breakthrough infections, there’s still plenty reason to get it anyway.
“Well the difference is you don’t normally end up in the hospital, and you normally have a much milder case, and in some cases, people don’t have any symptoms,” Kirkland said. “It also helps to prevent future variants, and that’s really important going forward for this for the next year or two years that we deal with it.”
While Houston County has reinstituted a mask policy at its public buildings, the city of Dothan has not made that decision, yet. However, Culver and Saliba have asked the Gov. Kay Ivey to consider a state of emergency so that the Wiregrass can receive state assistance as hospitals begin to run out of staffed rooms.
On Wednesday, Southeast Health reported 97 admitted COVID-19 patients, while Flowers Hospital reported 67.
Those figures are a slight decrease from figures seen earlier in the week, but administrators are still worried about hitting highs seen in January of this year because of the aggressive Delta variant that is much more contagious than the orginal COVID strain and leading to a higher rate of breakthrough infections.
The ADPH reported an overnight bump of 116 COVID-19 cases in Houston County on Wednesday, giving it a total of 12,994 since March 2020.
Some patients seeking emergency services are already being transferred to other hospitals, Kirkland said.
“We’re trying to stay ahead of it,” Kirkland said. “Certainly being overrun here and not having bed space for either a COVID or non-COVID patient can certainly be a problem, especially if that COVID patient really needs some sort of specialized life support. That’s really where it gets difficult sometimes.”
Saliba urged residents to consider other avenues to seek care as emergency departments become overwhelmed and wait times lengthen. He suggested visiting with a primary care doctor or an urgent care center.
“We’re back where we were in the worst part of the original pandemic,” Saliba said. “The last thing that we wanted to happen was that (hospitals) get so full that elective surgeries get to be a question.”
Vaccines and testing are still readily available in the Wiregrass at local hospitals, pharmacies, urgent care centers, and county health departments. Kirkland recommending calling ahead to be tested.
