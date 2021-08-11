Leaders urge precautions as hospitals become overwhelmed with COVID again

Local government leaders and health officials are urging precautions as hospitals once again become inundated with COVID-19 patients.

As Wiregrass healthcare workers saw more patients admitted on Wednesday, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver joined Corey Kirkland, administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health’s Southeastern District, outside of the Houston County Health Department to urge residents to take the virus seriously.

They encouraged people to take vaccines, mask up where appropriate, and social distance to mitigate the spread.

“This is not a political thing. This is not any kind of conspiracy,” Culver said. “This is a virus that is sickening people and killing people and we take our citizens lives very seriously. That’s why we’re asking you to cooperate and do the things you need to to make our community well.”

Kirkland said although some people who get vaccinated are getting breakthrough infections, there’s still plenty reason to get it anyway.