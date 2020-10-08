 Skip to main content
League of Women Votes receives grant to provide free rides to go vote
League of Women Votes receives grant to provide free rides to go vote

The League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama received a grant to provide voters with rides to in-person absentee voting and to the polls on Election Day.

The local organization received the grant through the League of Women Voters of the United States and the rideshare company Lyft.

Beginning Oct. 15, voters can contact the League of Women Voters of Southeast Alabama (LWV of SEAL) to receive a one-time code that can be used to receive up to a $30 credit ($15 each way) for a Lyft ride to vote and then back home. Voters may use these free ride codes to travel to do in-person absentee voting Oct. 15-29, and to vote on Nov. 3.

“Access to reliable, affordable transportation is limited for many citizens in Southeast Alabama,” said Stephanie Butler, chair of the LWV of SEAL. “Our mission is to expand voting access to all eligible citizens. We are grateful to the LWVUS and Lyft for responding to our request to serve Wiregrass citizens who want to participate in the democratic process.”

Lyft began the “Ride to Vote” program in 2018.

The Southeast Alabama League of Women Voters is a member-at-large unit of the League of Women Voters of Alabama. The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization.

To request a Lyft free ride code, contact LWV of SEAL by email at DothanVoterRides@gmail.com or text 334-714-4659.

