Local agencies bridging gap in COVID-19 vaccine access as cases rise

Balancing an infant on her lap, Ashley Brown sat on a chair inside the community room of a Dothan public housing development being observed by medical personnel after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine.

Brown, a single mom, was one of a few people in the room who had not yet received the vaccine months after it became widely available to adults in the U.S. until Thursday during an onsite vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dothan Fire and Rescue, and the Dothan Housing Authority.

“I just feel like too many people around me have it now,” Brown said when asked why she decided to get the vaccine. “It’s hitting close to home.”

Because of the staggering rise in cases, local agencies wanted to ensure that the vaccine was accessible to residents in low-income areas, primarily people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to their limitations, we're just trying to bring it to them because a lot of them don’t have transportation, or they don’t really know where to go, so we so we bring it to them at their home,” Samiyah Craddocks, ROSS (resident opportunities and self-sufficiency) coordinator, said.

