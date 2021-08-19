 Skip to main content
Local agencies bridging gap in COVID-19 vaccine access as cases rise
Agencies working to get underserved communities vaccinated

Ashley Brown listens to Alabama Department of Public Health nurse Susan Shelley before receiving the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine inside of a community room at Henry Green Homes on Thursday.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Balancing an infant on her lap, Ashley Brown sat on a chair inside the community room of a Dothan public housing development being observed by medical personnel after receiving her first COVID-19 vaccine.

Brown, a single mom, was one of a few people in the room who had not yet received the vaccine months after it became widely available to adults in the U.S. until Thursday during an onsite vaccination clinic, a joint effort by the Alabama Department of Public Health, Dothan Fire and Rescue, and the Dothan Housing Authority.

“I just feel like too many people around me have it now,” Brown said when asked why she decided to get the vaccine. “It’s hitting close to home.”

Because of the staggering rise in cases, local agencies wanted to ensure that the vaccine was accessible to residents in low-income areas, primarily people of color, who have been disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to their limitations, we're just trying to bring it to them because a lot of them don’t have transportation, or they don’t really know where to go, so we so we bring it to them at their home,” Samiyah Craddocks, ROSS (resident opportunities and self-sufficiency) coordinator, said.

Aisha Freeman, vice president of the Dothan Housing Authority’s Resident Services, said part of the program is going door-to-door to conduct wellness checks and share information about vaccination opportunities.

The difficulty has been battling people’s misconceptions and confusion about COVID-19 and available vaccines, Freeman said, as well as general distrust of the government.

Residents cite past Tuskegee experiments, TikTok videos, and conspiracy theories such as government microchipping, as reasons for not getting the vaccines.

However, Freeman said the program has helped them to educate the community on the benefits of getting the vaccine and many were convinced enough to get the shot.

“I see that it's real,” Brown said. “I just wanted to do it so I could be able to take care of my baby and keep everyone in my household safe.”

A nurse with the Houston County Health Department was on-site administering the vaccine while members of Dothan Fire and Rescue Team were on standby to assist in case of an emergency.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

