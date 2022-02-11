Local counties benefit from grant funds

From $450,000 for a feasibility study on the expansion of state highways 52 and 167 to nearly $350,000 for water and sewer improvements benefitting Gordon residents, the Wiregrass has received its share in community economic and development grants in the last few years.

On Friday, local legislators and elected officials joined staff from the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to highlight $6.6 million worth of projects that have been funded in Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties.

While some projects have only recently been announced, others have been completed or are in process, said Scott Farmer, executive director of the regional commission, which serves a seven-county area. The competitive process is not always easy for local governments, which is where the partnership with the regional planning commission can help, Farmer said.

“Everyone around the state and country are competing for these federal and state dollars, so we’re happy whenever we’re able to have these projects come to our local areas,” he said.