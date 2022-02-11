Local counties benefit from grant funds

From $450,000 for a feasibility study on the expansion of state highways 52 and 167 to nearly $350,000 for water and sewer improvements benefitting Gordon residents, the Wiregrass has received its share in community economic and development grants in the last few years.
On Friday, local legislators and elected officials joined staff from the Southeast Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission to highlight $6.6 million worth of projects that have been funded in Dale, Geneva, and Houston counties.
While some projects have only recently been announced, others have been completed or are in process, said Scott Farmer, executive director of the regional commission, which serves a seven-county area. The competitive process is not always easy for local governments, which is where the partnership with the regional planning commission can help, Farmer said.
“Everyone around the state and country are competing for these federal and state dollars, so we’re happy whenever we’re able to have these projects come to our local areas,” he said.
Houston County has received $1.1 million in Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) – $400,000 for a mobile health unit already in use and a future storage area for personal protective equipment; $350,000 to replace old and damaged sewer lines and a lift station in Cottonwood; and $349,787 for water and sewer improvements in Gordon.
“We take a lot of things for granted when it comes to sewage and expect things to happen, but it doesn’t,” Sen. Donnie Chesteen said. “There are a lot of problems that come along with age in these communities.”
Dale County has received $2 million in CDBG money for nine different projects, including $400,000 to buy personal protection equipment and $350,000 to rehabilitate 17 houses in Midland City.
Geneva County received $3 million in a mix of CDBG, Department of Transportation money, and Federal Emergency Management Agency grants. Among those, grants went to water and sewer projects, medical equipment for Wiregrass Medical Center, a soccer complex in Geneva, and renovations to the senior center in Samson.
A U.S. Department of Transportation BUILD grant for $450,000 will cover the cost of a feasibility study on the widening of State Highway 52 from Hartford to Geneva and Highway 167 from the state line to Enterprise. Farmer said engineering proposals are currently being reviewed and the study could take 12 to 14 months to complete.
Getting the feasibility study will now put those projects on the “federal radar,” Rep. Jeff Sorrells said.
Once they reach the project phase, the highway expansion projects could have a tremendous impact on Geneva County and the larger Wiregrass, Sorrells said.
“It opens up so many more doors just having Hartford and Slocomb in line to come all the way to Dothan on a four lane,” he said.
