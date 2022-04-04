March tax revenues bolster Dothan's budget surplus after slack month

March sales tax collections provided a welcome boost to Dothan’s revenue after a slack month in February, according to data in the latest tax reports.

Now halfway through the city’s budget year, the city has collected $44.95 million in sales and use tax revenue, more than 10% above this time last year. Sales and use tax revenue is the dominant income stream for the city’s government.

Lodging tax revenue has brought in $1.74 million in the last six months, which is about 28.5% more than businesses remitted to the city in the 2020 fiscal year.

In March, businesses submitted $7.956 million in sales and use tax dollars to the city’s financial coffers. That amount is $1.65 million more than the city recorded for March 2021 and about $2.3 million more than city financial officials predicted in the city’s budget. In February, the city brought in only $5.9 million and experienced a significant decrease in tax revenue compared to the previous February.

However, it seems tax revenues are back on track as Dothan’s budget surplus has been bolstered by March revenues, giving Dothan a total $8,261,895 in revenues beyond projections.

Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba recently said that the city’s outstanding sales tax revenue is part of why it’s the “right time” to unveil the city and Wiregrass Foundation’s new vision for the city center block and get started on some of those downtown projects. The big presentation, which is open to the public, has been moved to Monday, April 11, at 5:30 p.m. in the Dothan Civic Center arena.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.