Marjorie Taylor Greene is keynote speaker at private Dothan GOP event

Controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is set to be the keynote speaker for a GOP event at the Dothan Civic Center next Friday at 7 p.m.

The private event hosted by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, a political action group (PAC), is selling tickets for $99 plus tax.

“We are excited to have Congresswoman Greene as our keynote speaker,” Patty Hobbs, AFRW PAC director, said in a press release. “She is exactly the kind of firebrand Republican woman we need to help drain the swamp.

We hope she will fire up our guests and encourage them to continue supporting Republican candidates and values. This fundraiser will help the Alabama Federation of Republican Women PAC, which will help Republican candidates in future elections.”

Greene represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which is adjacent to northeast Alabama. She’s made national headlines due to several incendiary comments she’s made before and during her term in office.