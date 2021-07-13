Marjorie Taylor Greene is keynote speaker at private Dothan GOP event

Controversial U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is set to be the keynote speaker for a GOP event at the Dothan Civic Center next Friday at 7 p.m.
The private event hosted by the Alabama Federation of Republican Women, a political action group (PAC), is selling tickets for $99 plus tax.
“We are excited to have Congresswoman Greene as our keynote speaker,” Patty Hobbs, AFRW PAC director, said in a press release. “She is exactly the kind of firebrand Republican woman we need to help drain the swamp.
We hope she will fire up our guests and encourage them to continue supporting Republican candidates and values. This fundraiser will help the Alabama Federation of Republican Women PAC, which will help Republican candidates in future elections.”
Greene represents Georgia’s 14th congressional district, which is adjacent to northeast Alabama. She’s made national headlines due to several incendiary comments she’s made before and during her term in office.
Last month, she made a public apology for comparing the House mask requirement to the horrific events of the Holocaust. She is known for her fiery confrontations with progressive colleagues, most notably Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Ortiz (D, N.Y.), and outspoken peddling of conspiracy theories particularly surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week on Twitter, she said that “covid is a political tool used to control people” after Biden made remarks about deploying people to communities to encourage vaccinations.
“Congresswoman Greene has stood up against Democrats and their liberal agendas,” the AFRW press release stated. “Democrats fired back at the Congresswoman by removing her from committees and launching attacks on her values. National headlines have been made by the freshman congresswoman as she continues to battle the Democrats in the D.C. swamp.”
It is unclear at this time who else will be speaking at the event.
Tickets are available for the event on the Dothan Civic Center's website.