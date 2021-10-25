Mask requirement to enter county buildings ends Nov. 1

Houston County’s percent of positive cases for the past seven days is 3.8% – technically considered low – but its new cases per 100,000 persons is 28.5, which puts the county at a moderate risk. There have been 17,394 cases of COVID-19 in Houston County since the pandemic began in 2020 and 412 deaths.

Statewide, hospitalizations are down to 503 people as of Monday.

Alabama has not had a mask mandate since April, although a surge in cases attributed to the delta variant led school districts and governments to implement temporary mask requirements to reduce spread.

On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government, which Ivey described as “outrageous overreach” that leaves the state with no other option but to take action. In a news release, Ivey said she is working in concert with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and vowed to fight federal vaccine mandates in the courts.

“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” Ivey said. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Through today’s order, the state of Alabama is making our position on this issue crystal clear. A state law in response to President Biden is not enough. The courts are where this will be resolved. Today is one step in this fight, but certainly not the last.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

