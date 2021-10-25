Mask requirement to enter county buildings ends Nov. 1

Houston County’s mask requirement to enter county buildings will end on Nov. 1, Commission Chairman Mark Culver announced Monday.
“Our policy has been and continues to be that we are asking the public to mask up before entering the building,” Culver said during Monday’s county commission meeting. “Thank goodness, our numbers have declined of those infected with the COVID virus in our community and in our state. Most entities and establishments have relaxed their mask requirements.”
Culver said although the requirement will end, masks will still be recommended for those who feel they need them to reduce exposure risk.
“It certainly is still encouraged should you feel more comfortable with a mask for you to wear a mask; we’re not going to discourage that,” Culver said. “But as of Nov. 1, it will not be mandatory for you to enter our buildings.”
The county’s personnel department will release information for employees, Culver said.
The overall community transmission risk in the Wiregrass has dropped considerably in the last month. For weeks, every local county was considered to have a high transmission risk due to the percentage of positive test results combined with the number of new cases.
As of Monday, Houston County was listed as having a moderate transmission risk as was Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Pike counties. Covington County is still labeled as having a substantial risk while Barbour County is listed as low risk for transmission, according to Alabama’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Houston County’s percent of positive cases for the past seven days is 3.8% – technically considered low – but its new cases per 100,000 persons is 28.5, which puts the county at a moderate risk. There have been 17,394 cases of COVID-19 in Houston County since the pandemic began in 2020 and 412 deaths.
Statewide, hospitalizations are down to 503 people as of Monday.
Alabama has not had a mask mandate since April, although a surge in cases attributed to the delta variant led school districts and governments to implement temporary mask requirements to reduce spread.
On Monday, Gov. Kay Ivey signed an executive order to fight COVID-19 vaccine mandates from the federal government, which Ivey described as “outrageous overreach” that leaves the state with no other option but to take action. In a news release, Ivey said she is working in concert with Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and vowed to fight federal vaccine mandates in the courts.
“I am adamantly opposed to federal mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine and adamantly opposed to state mandates related to the COVID-19 vaccine, plain and simple,” Ivey said. “As long as I am your governor, the state of Alabama will not force anyone to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Through today’s order, the state of Alabama is making our position on this issue crystal clear. A state law in response to President Biden is not enough. The courts are where this will be resolved. Today is one step in this fight, but certainly not the last.”
