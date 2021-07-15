Miller seeks to be Dothan's next mayor

A local pastor is seeking to take the helm as Dothan’s mayor.

Sidney Miller Jr., 50, a political newcomer, is challenging Mark Saliba for the opportunity to lead Dothan in the city’s top elected position. Miller’s platform is focused on transparency and putting people before politics.

“I am a firm believer in finding solutions which uplift the community because loving people is what I do,” Miller said. “Together, we can understand the source of our problems and collectively find a better way of doing things. Together, we can find healing through transparency.”

Miller, originally from Dothan, graduated from Houston County High School and went on to get certificates in nursing and business management from Riley College in Dothan and attended the Pittsburgh Performing Arts College. He later received his pastoral counseling certification from the T.C. Ministry Institute.

He previously owned Main Street Coffee, which used profits to support missions, and worked as the assistant director of the Ark, a Dothan nonprofit ministry.

Miller currently works as the manager of an undisclosed retail corporation, where he has worked for the last 11 years, and is the lead pastor of New Freedom Church in Webb.