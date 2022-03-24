Mo Brooks lashes out at Katie Britt after losing Trump's U.S. Senate endorsement

After losing former President Donald Trump’s endorsement, U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) lashed out at his competitor in the U.S. Senate race Katie Britt during a candidate forum in Dothan on Thursday.

Brooks, who fell to third in the polls behind Britt and Mike Durant, challenged Britt’s dedication to her espoused political agenda during an 8-minute speech at the Houston County Republican Women’s meeting at the Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center.

A day after saying Britt is weak on border security, Brooks touted his record on the topic saying he’s been ranked No. 1 by an independent government watchdog group every year that he’s been a member of Congress.

“Folks, you have to get past the slick ads that are paid for with special interest group money who of course have a special interest in trying to keep me from getting elected and ascertain for yourself what the true facts are,” Brooks said.

Brooks also quoted statements that Britt, former president of the Business Council of Alabama, made while talking to the Mobile Chamber of Commerce in support of the gas tax in Alabama pushed by Gov. Kay Ivey and passed three years ago by the state legislature.

“I ask you all to think get past the 30-second sound bites that are crafted so cleverly by people who don't care if it's the truth or not and get to the facts,” Brooks said.

Following Brooks speech, Britt, an Enterprise native, said her focus is getting her message out to voters.

“Alabamians know that this country is moving in the wrong direction in every single way and they don’t want someone who’s going to play political games,” Britt said. “I feel like I'm standing on my own two feet unlike other candidates that are attempting to distort reality.

In response to Brooks' previous statements, Britt said she has always been in favor of a secure border.

“I have always been for building a wall,” Britt said. “That will be a top priority of mine and also putting back in Trump’s 'Remain in Mexico' policy."

Brooks, who represents north Alabama in Congress, made comments that Britt has supported higher taxes on the state level in the past, but Britt said she will never vote to raise taxes and believes that the federal government has a spending problem, not a revenue problem.

“On day one, I am going to introduce a balanced budget amendment and tie to it that no member of Congress gets paid until they balance their budget,” Britt said. “I think that’s only fair.”

Britt and Brooks will go toe-to-toe against Durant, Lillie Boddie, Karla DuPriest, and Jake Schafer in the GOP primary on May 24 in a bid to win the seat of retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.).

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.