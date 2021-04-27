Montgomery Highway southbound lanes inside Ross Clark Circle closed for repairs

Montgomery Highway’s southbound lanes inside of Ross Clark Circle are closed to traffic approaching from the north as of Tuesday morning and will continue to be closed for the next several days.

The Alabama Department of Transportation has identified a damaged storm drainpipe beneath the southbound lanes of Montgomery Highway that needs repairs, according to a press release from the City of Dothan.

“When approaching Ross Clark Circle from north of Dothan, no traffic will be allowed to travel southbound through the intersection of Montgomery Highway and Ross Clark Circle,” the release stated. “All southbound traffic on Montgomery Highway will be required to turn left or right onto Ross Clark Circle.”

Southbound left turns and northbound right turns onto Montgomery Highway inside Ross Clark Circle will be affected as well.

ALDOT has set up proper lane closure and signage. Motorists are advised to avoid this area if possible.

