Moody Hospital to turn into senior living apartments in $20 million project

The Historical Preservation Committee recently submitted an application to get the Moody Hospital campus on the National Register of Historic Places.

The DDRA has already closed deals on seven properties and are still finalizing the acquisition of two more properties to have all the properties on the Moody Hospital block. If successful, the total investment in the project will amount to around $20 million, Cowper said.

“After the property is secured, we'll move into the phase where we do some demolition of older homes,” Cowper said.

Coats said the organization is working to save some of the better-kept structures by moving them onto other properties, if possible.

Outgoing Commissioner Beth Kenward said she was very pleased on the Banyan Foundation’s work on the Howell School building and is looking forward to its continued redevelopment of older Dothan properties.

“It's really refreshing when you guys can come in and take something that has a lot of historical significance especially when you're talking about our senior population, that's something that's very near and dear to my heart,” she said.