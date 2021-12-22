More downtown parking spaces among slate of upcoming city projects

It’s unclear when the parking lot will be open for the public’s use.

Also on Tuesday, commissioners awarded a $9 million contract to Lewis Construction for the second phase of Rip Hewes Stadium renovation and addition projects. The amount is $3,090,000 more than officials budgeted.

The asphalt in the parking lot was resurfaced and landscaped and LED lighting was added for more visibility during the first phase of the project, which cost over $3 million. A new videoboard/scoreboard was also installed.

In the next phase, workers will install synthetic turf to the football field and make ADA improvements to the stands, improve the concourse, or lobby, areas, renovate the press box, construct new locker room buildings, and add a brick façade to the home entrance. That work is expected to begin soon and be completed before the next football season.

Also beginning soon is the construction of a new trail along Highway 84 East close to downtown.

On Tuesday, commissioners entered into a contract with Avery Landscape and Associates, LLC, to construct for the Memorial Trail Project in the amount of $317,387 and issued a Notice to Proceed.