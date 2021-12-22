More downtown parking spaces among slate of upcoming city projects

The City of Dothan is about to start many public projects, some big and some small.
City commissioners took official action this week to get the ball rolling on many of these capital improvement projects that will add parking spaces downtown, improve the city’s football stadium, and create a new public walking trail.
The Dothan government entered into a sale agreement to buy an existing parking lot located at 112 West Troy Street, near the Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse downtown, for $100,000 from Kenneth Whatley during Tuesday’s commission meeting. The property was appraised for $75,000, according to city documents.
At about approximately .39 acres, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said the lot could add approximately 35-40 parking spaces downtown.
Saliba said the city was interested in the property as soon as it came on the market because of its proximity to stores and restaurants downtown and its potential use for future downtown redevelopment.
“We felt like it was the right thing to do,” Saliba said. “As much as anything, we need the property for overflow parking during Christmas season with the ice rink and events among other things going on, it certainly doesn’t hurt to add more parking.”
It’s unclear when the parking lot will be open for the public’s use.
Also on Tuesday, commissioners awarded a $9 million contract to Lewis Construction for the second phase of Rip Hewes Stadium renovation and addition projects. The amount is $3,090,000 more than officials budgeted.
The asphalt in the parking lot was resurfaced and landscaped and LED lighting was added for more visibility during the first phase of the project, which cost over $3 million. A new videoboard/scoreboard was also installed.
In the next phase, workers will install synthetic turf to the football field and make ADA improvements to the stands, improve the concourse, or lobby, areas, renovate the press box, construct new locker room buildings, and add a brick façade to the home entrance. That work is expected to begin soon and be completed before the next football season.
Also beginning soon is the construction of a new trail along Highway 84 East close to downtown.
On Tuesday, commissioners entered into a contract with Avery Landscape and Associates, LLC, to construct for the Memorial Trail Project in the amount of $317,387 and issued a Notice to Proceed.
Officials say the trail will be a winding concrete path in front of a city-owned cemetery along a small portion of East Main Street. Initial plans showed trees around a meandering multi-use path as well as benches and lighting to ultimately be an “area for reflection” in front of the memorial cemetery. It will also have space where outdoor art can be displayed in the future.
City of Dothan officials hope to connect the project to plans involving the Poplar Springs Creek that runs near that area.
In other business, City Manager Kevin Cowper recognized Lisa Reeder, finance director, for her retirement from the City of Dothan after many years of service.
In other action, the city commission:
• Approved an application for a Restaurant Retail Liquor License (on premise) for The Juicy Crab, 4753 Montgomery Highway, by Leo Chen.
• Approved an application for a Retail Beer and Retail Table Wine License (off premise) for Beeline 643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, by Pankaj Patel.
• Annexed certain property owned by Raefield and Jacquline E. Vester, located at 165 Vester Court, into Dothan city limits.
• Declared certain properties as creating a nuisance, constituting a hazard to the public health, safety, and convenience of the citizens of the City of Dothan, and authorizing the demolition and removal of said structures.
• Agreed to purchase a parcel of property located at 825 Dusy Street for the price of $8,500 for the purpose of accessing existing drainage facilities.
• Approved a change order with Saliba Construction Co., Inc. for the assembly, management, and disassembly of the Wadlington Park Ice Rink to include additional hourly labor estimated at $37,347.52.
• Submitted an application to the Alabama Department of Transportation for the Rebuild Alabama Act Annual Grant Program for the Flynn Road Resurfacing Project.
• Entered into an agreement with Motorola Solutions for the maintenance of the Fire Station Alerting System at a cost of $60,495.30.
• Agreed to donate and transfer ownership of Dothan Police Canine Dex (609) to Shane Bailes.
• Agreed to donate and transfer ownership of Dothan Police Canine Sandor (1201) to Kevin Fisher.
• Accepted funding from the U.S. Secret Service for participation in the Birmingham Field Office Cyber Fraud Task Force for reimbursement of overtime, training, certifications, or equipment totaling $1,000, and appropriated funds for said funding.
• Appointed John Ferguson as a member of the National Peanut Festival Association, Inc. Board of Directors.
• Approved payment of invoices for the month of November 2021 in the amount of $13,229,986.41.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.