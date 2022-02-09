 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Motorists urged to avoid Denton Road construction zone during operations
Motorists urged to avoid Denton Road construction zone during operations

Denton Road widening project (copy)

Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. workers installed storm drains during the resurfacing and widening project of Denton Road in October.

 JAY HARE, DOTHAN EAGLE

Construction activities will likely cause delays for motorists on Denton Road starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Milling operations will begin on Denton Road between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway to include the intersection of Denton Road and the Ross Clark Circle. Work is anticipated to last two days, according to the City of Dothan’s Public Works Department.

Traffic will be controlled by pilot cars leading traffic through the construction zone.

The traveling public is urged to avoid this area, if possible. Motorists should anticipate delays if traveling this traffic corridor.

