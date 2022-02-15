Motorists urged to avoid work area on Denton Road

Construction activities will likely cause delays for motorists on Denton Road starting Wednesday.

Milling operations will begin on Denton Road between Ross Clark Circle and Westgate Parkway to include the intersection of Denton Road and the Ross Clark Circle. Work is anticipated to last two days, according to the City of Dothan’s Public Works Department.

Traffic will be controlled by pilot cars leading traffic through the construction zone.

The traveling public is urged to avoid this area, if possible. Motorists should anticipate delays if traveling this traffic corridor.

