Navy medical team deploys to Dale Medical Center to assist in COVID-19 battle

Johnson became overwhelmed with emotion when expressing how the community and hospital have been affected by the rapid spread of the Delta variant. Unfortunately with this virus, he said, most ICU stays are followed by death.

“We are having too many,” he said before pausing to gather himself. “We want to continue to help people to do what they can do to help protect themselves and their families.”

As part of a joint effort by FEMA and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the Department of Defense has sent two military medical response teams to Alabama at the request of Ivey. A 20-person Air Force medical team was sent to Dothan’s Southeast Health over a week ago.

“Our team is very honored, humbled, and excited to be part of this holistic approach to responding to the crisis,” Commander Maggie Parks said at a press event on the Dale Medical Center campus on Thursday. “We look forward to working alongside the Dale Medical Center staff providing medical support and treatment to our fellow Americans in this local community during this time of need.”

Johnson pleaded with people in the community to get the vaccine and teared up once again when describing COVID-19 patients in critical condition filled with regret.