New Brockton Mayor Kathryn Hall tenders resignation effective Dec. 31

NEW BROCKTON - New Brockton Mayor Kathryn Holley tendered her resignation earlier this week, stating she is unhappy with the direction some town council members are leading the community.

“I can no longer be a part of the direction a couple of the councilmembers are choosing to take our town,” Holley said in her letter to the town council dated Monday, Dec. 5. “I have always tried to improve our town without destroying its character and special qualities, all of which were an act of love for the citizens of New Brockton.

“Due to several circumstances and tragedies in my family over the past three years, I can no longer deal with the chaos with individuals on our council,” Holley said. “I’ve enjoyed being mayor of New Brockton and the support I have received over the years.”

Holley had the distinction of being the town’s first female mayor when she was first elected to serve from 1992 until 1996. She declined to run for reelection in 1996 but ran successfully again in 2012 and has served as mayor since then. Her current term of leading this Coffee County town of 1,428 would have ended in 2025.

“This town is my home and I cherish the day we moved here to raise our family,” Holley said in her resignation letter. “With the added responsibility at home and the chaos of being mayor, it’s just best I step down effective Dec. 31.

“Thank you all for your help and support,” Holley added. “New Brockton is still a great place to call home.”

New Brockton Mayor Pro-Tem Ralph Medley is expected to serve as interim mayor pending the council’s naming of a new mayor.