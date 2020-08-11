You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New signal added at Wesley Way and Ross Clark Circle
0 comments
top story

New signal added at Wesley Way and Ross Clark Circle

  • Updated
  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months
Traffic Signal
METRO CREATIVE GRAPHICS

A new traffic signal at the intersection of Wesley Way and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan will go into flashing mode starting on Wednesday. The signal will remain in flashing mode for about one week before switching to a normal traffic signal, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Transportation.

Wesley Way runs between the Circle and Honeysuckle Road and connects with the Ross Clark Circle near Colony Square Apartments and a Kia dealership.

The new signal is a part of the second phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert