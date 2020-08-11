New signal added at Wesley Way and Ross Clark Circle

A new traffic signal at the intersection of Wesley Way and the Ross Clark Circle in Dothan will go into flashing mode starting on Wednesday. The signal will remain in flashing mode for about one week before switching to a normal traffic signal, according to a news release from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Wesley Way runs between the Circle and Honeysuckle Road and connects with the Ross Clark Circle near Colony Square Apartments and a Kia dealership.
The new signal is a part of the second phase of the Ross Clark Circle expansion project.
Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly and are urged to use caution when traveling through a work zone.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.