New storage building to house county's PPE stockpile, mobile health unit

When completed, a new storage building will house Houston County’s supply of protective personal equipment as well as a new mobile health unit.

During their Monday meeting, county commissioners approved a contract with Northstar Engineering Services for the survey and design of the new storage facility.

The building will be partially funded through a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant the county received to purchase a mobile health unit. What remains of the grant will be used to construct the storage facility, which has an estimated price tag of about $160,000, according to Commission Chairman Mark Culver.

The new storage facility will be located next to the Houston County Road and Bridge department on Columbia Highway on county-owned property behind the Houston County Volunteer Firefighters building.

Culver said the grant money may only cover about $100,000 of the cost of construction, but that other COVID-19 funds could be utilized since the facility will house items such as masks, gloves, medical gowns and other PPE the county has kept stocked during the pandemic. Those items are currently stored in a metal building located next to the Houston County Farm Center arena building.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}