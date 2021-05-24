New train mural brightens downtown intersection, pays homage to Ashford's past

Fresh yellow paint was still drying on the pavement of Ashford’s downtown intersection Monday where a beautification project that pays homage to the city’s roots was finished over the weekend.
A mural depicting a train, which is also the Ashford Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s logo, surrounded by crosswalks drawn to resemble railroad tracks was painted by a group led by seasoned muralist Charles Sims with the tagline “All Tracks Lead Here.”
“That’s what we’re hoping – that everyone finds their way to Ashford,” Brad Kimbro, chairman of the ADRA, explained. “This just generates some excitement and we think it will help be a part of the overall master plan, and that is to help Ashford grow and prosper.”
Kimbro said the group is capitalizing on the aspects of Ashford that makes it unique, like its history as a thriving railroad town around the late 1880s. It downtown train depot is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, it functions as a venue and landmark site for the town.
The recently-completed mural at the intersection of Church and North Broadway streets is just one way the group is revitalizing the downtown area, based on suggestions and goals in the master plan it commissioned in 2019 with a USDA grant.
Creative crosswalks, forming a recreation and entertainment district, installing signage, and providing more off-street parking were some of the suggestions presented in the master plan in June 2020.
Kimbro said the group is already making headway on a lot of those goals this year.
The next big project will be installing a children’s playground with park equipment and a splash pad downtown. Kimbro said he is optimistic about grants the ADRA has applied for to obtain funds for that project before the end of 2021.
Later, the group also plans to commission the painting of a downtown welcome sign on a set of box cars at the train depot.
With the help of the Houston County Road and Bridge Department, the site of the former IGA building will soon be repaved for much-needed parking downtown.
In addition to government-initiated endeavors, the ADRA is working to attract businesses downtown with the help of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Kimbro said.
Two buildings downtown are currently being renovated. One building is slated to be occupied by a biker brewery, while the other will likely be a sports bar and grill, Kimbro said.
With the master plan as a blueprint and guide for the ADRA, momentum is staying strong for the revitalization of Ashford’s downtown.
Kimbro said he is thankful for the tremendous support from the city of Ashford’s mayor and council members.
“Everyone’s pulling on the same rope and helping each other for one great common cause,” Kimbro said.
Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.