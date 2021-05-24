New train mural brightens downtown intersection, pays homage to Ashford's past

Kimbro said the group is already making headway on a lot of those goals this year.

The next big project will be installing a children’s playground with park equipment and a splash pad downtown. Kimbro said he is optimistic about grants the ADRA has applied for to obtain funds for that project before the end of 2021.

Later, the group also plans to commission the painting of a downtown welcome sign on a set of box cars at the train depot.

With the help of the Houston County Road and Bridge Department, the site of the former IGA building will soon be repaved for much-needed parking downtown.

In addition to government-initiated endeavors, the ADRA is working to attract businesses downtown with the help of the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Kimbro said.

Two buildings downtown are currently being renovated. One building is slated to be occupied by a biker brewery, while the other will likely be a sports bar and grill, Kimbro said.

With the master plan as a blueprint and guide for the ADRA, momentum is staying strong for the revitalization of Ashford’s downtown.

Kimbro said he is thankful for the tremendous support from the city of Ashford’s mayor and council members.

“Everyone’s pulling on the same rope and helping each other for one great common cause,” Kimbro said.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

