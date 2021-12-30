Nonprofit leader seeks to take Houston County Commission seat from incumbent

A founder for a soldier support group wants a spot on the Houston County Commission to represent the residents of District 3.

Priscilla Andrews, president of Citizen Soldier Support and a lifelong Wiregrass resident, has announced her candidacy for the seat to run against Ricky Herring, who is running for re-election.

“We can no longer afford to elect fake conservatives or weak leaders who cave in during a crisis,” Andrews said. “It is time to elect new leaders who have proven leadership abilities and are prepared to fight for the Constitutional rights of our country and state.”

Andrews was an Emergency Department nurse after high school and later worked in the chemistry field and quality assurance. She worked for the Alabama State Defense Force as a platoon leader before starting advocacy work in 2003 for soldiers at war in theatre.

She is a member of the Republican Women’s Federation of Houston County, the Republican National Committee, Bama Carry, Friends of the Library, and AMORC.