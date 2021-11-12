NPF 'Dream Big' drive provides plenty of canned goods, peanut butter for food bank

After a slump year in can-collecting, the Wiregrass Food Bank was inundated with thousands of pounds of canned goods and peanut butter courtesy of the National Peanut Festival’s Dream Big Food Drive.
Julie Gonzalez, assistant director of the Wiregrass Food Bank, said the agency collected 10,466 pounds of peanut butter and canned goods from fairgoers on Wednesday night, in addition to 3,196 pounds of peanut butter donated by the National Peanut Festival and the Alabama Peanut Producer’s Association.
That amount was more than the organization collected in 2019, the last year of the NPF’s food drive, when it received 10,228 pounds in donated food.
“This is one of our largest food drives every year,” Gonzalez said. “When we missed out last year, it really put us in a bind.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NPF was canceled and the food bank received less donated items at other drives.
Gonzalez said the National Peanut Festival is an important drive because it provides the food bank with a plentiful supply of peanut butter, a shelf-stable food item loaded with protein that is crucial to keep in stock for the nonprofits it serves.
The Wiregrass Food Bank collects food to provide grocery items for about 150 nonprofits in Houston, Henry, Dale, Geneva, Coffee, and Barbour counties. The nonprofits get groceries and distribute the items to people in their communities.
As many nonprofits don’t have refrigerated storage, peanut butter is a highly-sought item as it’s considered nutritious and has a large amount of calories.
“They money they save on food, that’s money that’s funneled back into their programs,” Gonzalez said.
In the Wiregrass, around one in six people face food insecurity and depend on their local nonprofits.
Gonzalez said that around 75% of all the food they collect throughout the year is distributed in October, November, and December.
