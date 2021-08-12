Officials: Tidal wave of virus cases hits Alabama hospitals

MONTGOMERY – A “tidal wave” of COVID-19 cases is putting severe stress on Alabama hospitals, medical officials said Thursday, adding the state will likely soon surpass the previous record for hospitalizations.

“We need Alabamians to understand we are in a difficult position right now. We are seeing case numbers again as high as we have ever seen,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said in a weekly briefing with reporters.

“That has put a severe stress on our hospital situation. We have only 5% of our ICU beds available statewide. Many facilities, particularly in the southern part of the state, do not have available ICU beds at this time.”

Medical officials have said a surge in cases is being driven by low vaccination rates and the highly contagious delta variant, and implored people to get vaccinated and wear masks to combat the spread and prevent severe illness.

Dr. Sarah Nafziger, vice president of University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital Clinical Services, said the hospital has had to limit the number of procedures they are doing and decline transfers to the hospital.

“We are seeing an absolute tidal wave,” Nafziger said. She said the hospital is providing care and emergency services, but she said the trends and projections are alarming.

