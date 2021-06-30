Officials urge safety for 2021 Independence Day weekend

As the Fourth of July holiday weekend nears, officials are expecting a tremendous number of travelers on Alabama highways and more people gathering and celebrating among friends and family than last year.

With more people operating vehicles on roadways and boats waterways, and celebrating with pyrotechnics, state and local officials want people to keep safety in mind.

Corp. Jeremy Burkett, with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, said there were a tremendous number of motor vehicles on Alabama roads during 2019’s Independence Day holiday weekend and expects that trend to return this year after a reduction in 2020 travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also expects more people on Alabama’s beaches, lakes, and other bodies of water.

“One of the things we’re focusing on this year is being fully prepared whenever you take trips – before, during and after,” Burkett said Wednesday.

• Before a trip, ALEA advises checking out your vehicle to make sure everything is in proper working order by evaluating tread depth, windshield wipers, and fluid levels to ensure that a summertime shower doesn’t create an emergency on the road.